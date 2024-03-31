Fighting Forest move out of drop zone with draw against Palace

NOTTINGHAM, England - Nottingham Forest's Chris Wood rescued a point against Crystal Palace with a second-half equaliser to help his relegation-battling side move out of the drop zone after a 1-1 home draw in the Premier League on Saturday.

Forest, plunged into the bottom three last week after having four points deducted for breaking financial rules last season, sit in 17th place with eight games to go.

They are level on 22 points with Luton Town who lost at Tottenham Hotspur but have a better goal difference after 30 games. Palace are 14th on 30 points from 29 matches.

Before kick off, Forest fans gave their view on the club's points deduction when they held up banners saying: "We shall fight and we shall overcome".

Palace went ahead in the 11th minute with a well-worked team goal when Eberechi Eze found Jean-Philippe Mateta with a pinpoint cross and the Frenchman found the top corner to take his tally to four goals in his last seven games.

Towards the end of the first half, Eze nearly doubled the visitors' lead but was denied by a brilliant Matz Sels save.

Forest equalised when Wood headed home Morgan Gibbs-White's cross from the left in the 61st minute, with the goal standing after the VAR checked for offside.

Forest continued to threaten Palace's defence after they levelled but were unable to finish their chances. REUTERS