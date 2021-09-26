Fight for the shirt: Solskjaer

LONDON • Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has urged his players to "fight for the shirt" in their next match, after playmaker Bruno Fernandes missed a stoppage-time penalty as the Red Devils suffered a 1-0 Premier League loss to Aston Villa at Old Trafford yesterday.

The Portuguese midfielder blasted his 93rd-minute spot kick over the bar minutes after Kortney Hause's late headed goal, which earned Villa their first win against United since December 2009.

"We were very aggressive, very good on transition, got forward quickly. But the final shot, final pass and final decision wasn't always the best one. Twenty of the 30 attempts were blocked," Solskjaer lamented on BBC.

On United's current form - they lost to West Ham in the League Cup in midweek - going into their Champions League home clash against Villarreal on Wednesday, he added: "Big game. Champions League. We need to pick up points, which is a position these boys have been in before.

"I know they will fight for each other and fight for the shirt and we will be ready for that one."

United drew a blank for the first time this season, despite boasting a star-studded line-up featuring Cristiano Ronaldo, Fernandes, Paul Pogba and Mason Greenwood.

Jadon Sancho, Anthony Martial and Jesse Lingard were unused substitutes and Edinson Cavani entered the fray with only eight minutes remaining.

United have now lost three of their last four matches in all competitions, after exiting the League Cup and conceding a late winner in their Champions League opener at Young Boys the week before.

Villa were guilty of wasting several gilt-edged opportunities but were eventually rewarded for their enterprise in a frantic finale.

Hause beat Cavani at the near post at a corner to give Villa the lead in the 88th minute, before conceding a penalty for handling the latter's header.

Solskjaer, however, was convinced that Ollie Watkins was blocking United goalkeeper David de Gea from an offside position when Hause headed home.

2 Bruno Fernandes missed from the penalty spot for only the second time in his 23 attempts for Manchester United in all competitions.

He said: "You can take it when it's a good goal conceded against you, but that's offside. He's touched David as he heads the ball. How that's a goal... that's clearly offside."

Fernandes - on spot-kick duty ahead of Ronaldo - then missed in a dramatic finish to the game.

The late drama was akin to United's 2-1 league win over West Ham last weekend, when de Gea saved a stoppage-time Mark Noble penalty to secure the victory. This time, the roles were reversed and United were on the losing end.

Aston Villa boss Dean Smith was thrilled with his side's first win at Old Trafford since Gabriel Agbonlahor scored in a 1-0 win 12 years ago.

"I think Gabby scored the winner that day. It's been a long time coming. Our performance levels have been good the last couple of times we've been here," he said.

"What that does is it gives an awful lot of belief to the players now. They (United) probably had a lot more chances than us but they were smaller chances and we had some really big chances and deserved the win.

"We caused them problems from set pieces and we get that goal and want to see the game out but we give a penalty away.

"Extremely harsh, but certainly our fans will (enjoy the win) because it's a long time coming."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

ENGLISH PREMIER LEAGUE

YESTERDAY

Chelsea 0 Man City 1

Man United 0 Villa 1

Leeds 1 West Ham 2

Leicester 2 Burnley 2

Watford 1 Newcastle 1

Everton 2 Norwich 0

Brentford v Liverpool

Late kick-off

TODAY

Southampton v Wolves

Ch102 & Ch227, 9pm

Arsenal v Tottenham

Ch102 & Ch227 , 11.30pm

TOMORROW

Palace v Brighton

Ch102 & Ch227, Tuesday, 3am

All on Singtel TV & StarHub