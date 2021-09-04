Fifa vows action after England suffer racist abuse

LONDON • British Prime Minister Boris Johnson yesterday called on world football's governing body Fifa to take action over "disgraceful" racist abuse aimed at England players by Hungary fans during their World Cup qualifier a day earlier.

"It is completely unacceptable that England players were racially abused in Hungary last night," he tweeted.

Mr Johnson urged Fifa to take "strong action against those responsible to ensure that this kind of disgraceful behaviour is eradicated from the game for good".

England players were targeted with racial abuse by some Hungary fans during their 4-0 away victory in Budapest, British broadcasters reported.

ITV and Sky Sports said their reporters heard monkey chants being aimed at forward Raheem Sterling and substitute Jude Bellingham.

In response, Fifa vowed to take "adequate actions", saying: "First and foremost, Fifa strongly rejects any form of racism and violence and has a very clear zero-tolerance stance for such behaviour in football.

"Fifa will take adequate actions as soon as it receives match reports concerning yesterday's Hungary-England game."

England manager Gareth Southgate, whose team were widely jeered after taking the knee before the kick-off, said: "It's not acceptable. We have taken our stance... I don't think the group of players that we've had could be doing anything more for that cause.

"Some people are stuck in their ways of thinking and their prejudices. They are going to be the dinosaurs in the end as the world is modernising."

Yesterday, the Hungarian Football Federation defended "the vast majority" of the country's supporters and vowed to take action against fans who "entered the field, threw flares and cups" but insisted any "disruptors" were in the minority and, in a statement, did not refer to the racist abuse.

The federation said fans identified and found guilty of having entered the field and thrown flares and cups would face a two-year disqualification from sporting events besides fines.

After a first half bereft of shots on target, Sterling broke the deadlock on Thursday with a clipped shot in the 55th minute.

Headers by Harry Kane and Harry Maguire soon after and a late Declan Rice strike ensured the visitors maintained their 100 per cent record in Group I.

The Three Lions have 12 points from four games, five more than second-placed Poland, who beat Albania 4-1 and will host England in Warsaw next Wednesday.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS