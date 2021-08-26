Fifa to receive $272m of seized funds

PARIS • The United States Department of Justice has agreed to hand Fifa US$201 million (S$272 million) confiscated from corrupt football administrators, the governing body of world football announced on Tuesday.

Most of the cash comes from US legal actions in the wake of the "Fifagate" scandal, which erupted in May 2015 with the arrest of seven world football executives in Zurich and led a few months later to the departure of Sepp Blatter, Fifa's president since 1998.

"This money was seized from the bank accounts of former officials who were involved in, and then prosecuted for, years of corruption schemes in football," said Fifa.

It added that it had set up a World Football Remission Fund under the supervision of the Fifa Foundation to use the money "to help finance football-related projects with positive community impact across the globe".

Gianni Infantino, who replaced Blatter, welcomed the deal.

"I am delighted to see the money that was illegally siphoned out of football is now coming back to be used for its proper purposes, as it should have been in the first place," said the Swiss-Italian.

"It's great to see significant funding being put at the disposal of the Fifa Foundation, which can positively impact so many people across the football world, especially through youth and community programmes."

The cases prosecuted in the US centred on bribes and "racketeering" organised by football officials in South and Central America in exchange for the awarding of TV broadcasting rights for competitions, including the Copa America.

The South American Football Confederation (Conmebol) said it would be receiving US$71 million in recovered funds "because it was a victim of the criminal scheme underlying the Fifagate investigation", the governing body said in a statement.

The US justice system continues to investigate world football, particularly the awarding of the 2022 World Cup to Qatar and suspicions of vote-buying.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE