FIFA to discuss World Cup expansion to 64 teams before 2030 event, says Gianni Infantino

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FIFA president Gianni Infantino giving the thumbs up before the World Cup quarter-final between Norway and England in Miami on July 11, 2026.

NEW YORK – FIFA officials will look at the possibility of expanding the World Cup by another 16 teams before the 2030 event, president Gianni Infantino said in an interview.

Infantino told Bluewin, a Swiss media outlet, that growing from 48 to 64 teams could make sense.

“That’s definitely an issue that will be examined and discussed in the relevant committees after this World Cup,” he told Bluewin.

“When organising a World Cup, it’s important to organise it for the whole world – not just Europe and South America – but effectively the entire world.

“Every nation should be allowed to dream of participating in the World Cup. You can see that the quality of the teams is extremely high – and it’s getting higher and higher, all over the world.

“If you don’t give smaller countries a chance to participate in the World Cup, they’ll lack the incentive to keep improving.”

The World Cup field was 32 teams from 1998 through 2022. The current 2026 edition is the first with 48 teams.

Four teams – Argentina, England, France and Spain – remain in the tournament. Two semi-finals, the third-place play-off and the final are all that remain in the 104-match schedule that saw action in Canada, Mexico and across the United States.

Some coaches, such as Carlos Queiroz, have said that the expansion to 48 teams has diluted the quality of the quadrennial showpiece

“With so many teams qualifying for the World Cup, I think the value of the competition in terms of being rare to be in the World Cup, is, in my opinion, still debatable,” he told a news conference when asked if the number of berths for African sides was justified.

“Even the qualification matches in Europe and Africa, they start to lose significance, meaning, because everybody is qualified.”

However, Infantino said he considers the first 48-team World Cup to be a “huge success”.

“Every team played at a high level. Teams from every continent scored goals and earned at least one point,” he said.

“Nine out of 10 African teams reached the knockout stage. At the last World Cup, there were only five teams from Africa. That just goes to show how important it is to include all teams – to give them this opportunity to participate.”

The 2030 tournament will be a multi-continent effort.

The first three matches are scheduled to be played in Uruguay, Argentina and Paraguay – one per country – with the remaining games staged in Morocco, Portugal and Spain. Expansion to 64 teams could mean that the South American nations each could host one four-team group, rather than one match.

Infantino, who rarely gives media interviews and has limited his number of formal press conferences, admitted that introducing hydration breaks during each half, which many have seen as a cynical attempt to help television partners get more advertising revenue, had proved controversial.

“This is a topic that sparks a lot of debate. After all, we don’t want to get everything perfect; we like to give everyone something to disagree with... no, joking aside. Last year, during the Club World Cup in the USA, there were cooling breaks whenever it was very hot.

“These short breaks occurred in about 60 per cent of the matches but not in the other 40 per cent because the temperature wasn’t as high. There were many complaints, as the feeling was that all teams should face the same conditions,” he said.

He also defended the high ticket prices at the World Cup, saying: “The stadiums are full; capacity utilisation is at 99.7 per cent and it will likely reach 99.9 per cent by the end.

“Experts determined the ticket prices before the tournament. Our experts worked on that and told us: ‘These are the prices you can go with’. We see the proof now: prices that some people claimed were too high are being resold on the secondary market – which is perfectly legal here – for four or five times the original cost.”

Infantino said he expected FIFA to generate a total of 13 to 14 billion Swiss francs (S$20.77 billion to S$22.37 billion) from the 39-day World Cup. “That is quite satisfactory,” he said. REUTERS, AFP