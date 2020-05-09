Fifa to allow teams up to 5 substitutions

BERN • Football teams will be allowed up to five substitutions per match, instead of the usual three, as a temporary measure to help cope with potential fixture congestion in the aftermath of the coronavirus pandemic, Fifa said yesterday.

The change in the rules will be allowed in all competitions which are due to finish by the end of this year and it will be up to individual competition organisers whether to implement it.

Football's world governing body Fifa also said that competitions currently using the video assistant referee (VAR) would be free to discontinue its use on restarting, possibly so that there is no need to gather multiple officials in a tight space.

Football's rule-making body International Football Association Board (Ifab) agreed to make the change to the rules "based on a proposal received from Fifa seeking to protect player welfare", the statement said.

Fifa added that, to avoid disruption to the game, each team would have to make their substitutions in a maximum of three slots plus the half-time interval.

Football has been at a standstill since mid-March but many leagues and federations are still hoping to complete the season.

To do so, they would have to cram fixtures into a shorter period than usual once games restart.

"The temporary amendment comes into force with immediate effect, and has been made as matches may be played in a condensed period in different weather conditions, both of which could have impacts on player welfare," Fifa said.

Currently teams can make three substitutions during games, although since 2018 teams have been allowed to make a fourth substitution in extra time.

While the measure is intended to be temporary, it could be maintained for the whole of the 2020-21 season and right through to the next European Championship, which was postponed by a year until June and July next year.

"If the measure is still in force, Uefa could then adopt it for Euro 2020," a source said.

Fifa confirmed this possibility: "The Ifab and Fifa will determine at a later stage whether this temporary amendment would need to be extended further."

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE