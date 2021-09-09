Fifa sanctions loom over English clubs

LONDON • English Premier League clubs could face sanctions from Fifa if they play South American players, who were not released for World Cup qualifying duty, in this weekend's games.

Liverpool, Manchester United, Chelsea and Manchester City are among clubs that did not release Brazilian players for the current international break and face a choice of not selecting those players this weekend or running the risk of sanctions.

Sources told Reuters that the Brazilian Football Federation (CBF) has triggered the "automatic restriction period" of five days which stops clubs picking players who have not been released.

The BBC reported that the decision covers the period from tomorrow to Tuesday. The CBF later confirmed that it had indeed contacted Fifa to enforce the rules. "The information is correct," a spokesman said. "We're only asking that Fifa comply with the regulations after players do not present themselves (for international duty)."

Premier League clubs Wolverhampton, Newcastle and Watford, along with Championship team Blackburn Rovers, could also lose players this weekend after the Chilean, Mexican and Paraguayan associations also activated the restriction period.

Fifa's rules state that any club selecting a player during the restriction period could face disciplinary action and could forfeit their match 3-0.

With South American countries on the red list for travel from Britain - meaning players would face hotel quarantine upon return to the country - the clubs chose not to release their players.

Fifa declined to comment, while the Premier League and the Football Association were not immediately available for comment.

Liverpool would be without Alisson Becker, Fabinho and Roberto Firmino for their match at Leeds United on Sunday. The Yorkshire club would be without Raphinha.

Manchester City would be without goalkeeper Ederson and Gabriel Jesus against Leicester on Saturday. Manchester United midfielder Fred and Chelsea defender Thiago Silva would also be affected.

Fred and Silva will also not be allowed to play in their teams' respective Champions League matches against Young Boys and Zenit St Petersburg on Tuesday.

The CBF spokesman, however, said the request to Fifa did not cover Everton striker Richarlison, reportedly showing leniency as the club allowed him to play at the Olympics when regulations did not force them to do so.

Players from Aston Villa and Tottenham featured for Argentina in their game against Brazil, which was abandoned after five minutes on Sunday. Fifa has opened disciplinary proceedings after Brazilian health officials invaded the pitch to stop the game after accusing four of Argentina's Premier League players of violating the country's Covid-19 quarantine rules. Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez, Spurs duo Cristian Romero and Giovani lo Celso were on the field, while Villa's Emiliano Buendia was in the stands.

