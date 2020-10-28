Fifa reveals Infantino stricken with Covid

LAUSANNE • Fifa president Gianni Infantino has contracted the coronavirus, world football's governing body confirmed yesterday.

The 50-year-old has mild symptoms and will remain in isolation for 10 days.

"All people who came into contact with the Fifa president during the last few days have been informed accordingly and they are being requested to take the necessary steps," it said.

"Fifa sincerely wishes president Infantino a speedy recovery."

Infantino's last public appearance was at Fifa's Compliance Summit, which ended on Oct 16 when all attendees were present via video call.

The Swiss-Italian has continued to travel amid the pandemic, attending a signing ceremony at the White House last month to mark normalised relations between Israel, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain.

Cases, hospitalisations and deaths from Covid-19 in Switzerland, where Fifa is based, have doubled from one week to the next throughout this month.

The country's government is expected to decide today on new measures to control the spread of the virus.

The pandemic has also continued to wreak havoc across the sporting landscape, with fears of an outbreak at Lazio.

The Italian Serie A side are due to travel to Belgian outfit Club Brugge today for their Champions League Group F game, but according to Italian media site Tuttomercatoweb, coach Simone Inzaghi has been left with a threadbare squad.

Just 12 players trained on the eve of their game after Covid-19 tests were conducted on Monday, with the likes of European Golden Shoe winner Ciro Immobile absent.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE