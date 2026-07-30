FIFA probing Argentina players Leandro Paredes, Nahuel Molina for ruckus after World Cup final

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Leandro Paredes (centre, jersey No.5) faces three assault charges for his actions at the end of the World Cup final on July 19. Spain beat Argentina 1-0 in the game.

Argentina’s contentious exit from the World Cup could end up having long-term consequences, as FIFA on July 27 announced assault charges against two Albiceleste players and an assistant coach.

Midfielder Leandro Paredes faces three assault charges, defender Nahuel Molina faces charge of assault and unsporting behavior, and assistant coach Roberto Ayala is accused of one count of assault.

The allegations stem from the ugly scenes at the end of the World Cup final on July 19 in East Rutherford, New Jersey, where Spain beat Argentina 1-0 in extra time. Following the final whistle, Molina was seen hitting Spanish star Rodri in the midsection. Paredes put his hands on the throat of Eric Garcia and pushed down the Spanish defender.

Ayala, who put his hands on the neck of Spain’s Dani Olmo, apologised days later but said he was reacting “to something (Olmo) said”. Olmo subsequently refused Ayala’s apology, saying that Ayala lied about him making any comments.

FIFA wrote in a statement: “In accordance with the FIFA Disciplinary Code, the respondents have now been provided with the opportunity to present their position, following which a decision will be issued by the FIFA Disciplinary Committee in due course.”

Lesser charges were levied against Argentina midfielder Thiago Almada and Spain midfielder Gavi, both of whom are accused of unsporting conduct.

FIFA also accused the Argentinian Football Association of regulation violations during multiple matches. Those charges are tied to chants and messages surrounding Argentina’s politically charged semi-final against England.

The two nations have long been at odds over the Falkland Islands, which are off the coast of Argentina but are controlled by the United Kingdom. The area is known as Islas Malvinas in Argentina.

Following Argentina’s 2-1 win over England on July 15 in Atlanta, the Albiceleste players raised a banner that read “Las Malvinas son Argentinas” (“The Malvinas Islands are Argentine”).

FIFA wrote that the Argentine federation had violated rules regarding “discriminatory chants and gestures, late kick-offs, failure to comply with match and security protocols, the display of inappropriate messages by the team and spectators and the throwing of objects by spectators”. REUTERS