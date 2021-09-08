Fifa probes 'crazy' debacle in Brazil

LONDON • Fifa is investigating the abandonment of the Brazil-Argentina World Cup qualifier with its president Gianni Infantino labelling the events "crazy", while Tottenham are reportedly ready to take disciplinary action against their Argentinian players.

Brazilian health authorities intervened on Sunday after accusing four England-based Argentinian players of violating the country's Covid-19 quarantine rules.

Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez and Spurs duo Cristian Romero and Giovani lo Celso were part of the first XI - Villa's Emi Buendia was on the bench - when officials from Brazil's National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) walked onto the field and stopped the game around five minutes after kick-off.

Anvisa said Brazilian rules make clear that travellers who have been in Britain the previous 14 days are forbidden from entering the country unless they are Brazilian citizens or have permanent residency.

It added that the quartet, who have since left the country, had made false statements about their previous whereabouts on immigration forms.

Brazilian Federal Police said on Monday it had opened a formal inquiry into their actions.

"We can confirm an investigation has begun into the possible crime of supplying false information," a spokesman said.

"Yesterday, the players were notified they must leave the country, which is the regular procedure, and statements from them were taken."

Fifa has promised "a decision will be taken in due course" and Infantino, in a video address to the European Club Association's general assembly, said the situation was a reminder of the difficulties faced during the pandemic.

"We saw what happened with the game between Brazil and Argentina, two of South America's most glorious teams," he added.

"Some officials, police, security officials entered the pitch after a few minutes of the game to take away some players - it is crazy but we need to deal with these challenges, these issues which come on top of the Covid crisis."

Alejandro Martinez, brother of Emiliano, said the four players have flown from Argentina to Croatia, which is on Britain's "green list" to avoid the 10-day mandatory hotel quarantine on their return from a red-list country.

He told radio station La Oral Deportiva "that was the condition set by Aston Villa".

The Argentine Football Association said Martinez, Buendia, lo Celso and Romero had been released back to their clubs, meaning they will not take part in tomorrow's qualifier at home to Bolivia.

But according to website Football London, Spurs are expected to fine lo Celso, Romero as well as Colombia's Davinson Sanchez for travelling to South America without permission.

Villa reportedly allowed Buendia and Martinez to fly.

English Premier League clubs had unanimously decided not to release players for international matches played in "red list" countries due to Fifa's current position not to extend its temporary release exception for players required to quarantine on their return.

As a result, Brazil are missing nine England-based players, including starters like goalkeeper Alisson Becker.

