Fifa plans to implement fairer transfer deadlines

LONDON • World football governing body Fifa is hoping to introduce a standardised global transfer window that would reduce the disadvantage felt this summer by many Premier League clubs, whose opportunity to buy players ended prematurely yesterday compared with their European rivals.

Under proposals presented to Fifa president Gianni Infantino by an internal task force, the transfer window would close the day before the start of the domestic season in each member country.

Fifa's proposals stop short of introducing a uniform window, as domestic league start dates vary globally, but would reduce the disparities between countries.

Premier League clubs voted last summer to bring forward the closure of the domestic window to yesterday instead of the end of the month.

But, with football in England resuming earlier than elsewhere, Premier League sides would still be at a disadvantage to their European rivals if Fifa's proposals are introduced - which could be for next season - but it would be reduced.

Several Premier League teams, including Manchester United, expressed their concern over the shortened transfer window, but they are expected to wait to see if Fifa makes the changes before pursuing any attempt to put the Premier League deadline back to Aug 31.

The Times learnt that there is most disquiet among the biggest clubs, as they are the ones most likely to have players targeted by foreign clubs and less time to sign players from their domestic rivals.

