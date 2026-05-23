FIFA orders partial stadium closure for Mexico's friendly against Ghana

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PUEBLA, Mexico, May 22 - FIFA has ordered the partial closure of Puebla's Cuauhtemoc Stadium for Friday's friendly between Mexico and Ghana after discriminatory chants were heard during Mexico matches, the Mexican Football Federation (FMF) said.

The FMF said FIFA's disciplinary committee had imposed the sanction following incidents involving discriminatory behaviour by fans during two friendlies played against Ecuador and Paraguay last year.

"In compliance with the resolution, some sections have been blocked from public sale in accordance with the provisions established by FIFA and the stadium's operational authorities," the FMF said in a statement on Friday.

Images shared by the federation showed empty seats covered by a banner reading "Wave yes, chant no", part of a new campaign launched this week urging supporters to stop using homophobic chants ahead of the 2026 World Cup, which Mexico will co-host with the United States and Canada.

Mexico have repeatedly been sanctioned by FIFA and CONCACAF over the chant, which is typically aimed at opposing goalkeepers during goal kicks. Matches involving Mexico have been temporarily halted in recent years because of the abuse, including the 2024 CONCACAF Nations League final against the United States.

"The Mexican Football Federation reiterates its commitment to the eradication of any discriminatory conduct in stadiums," the FMF added.

The match in Puebla is part of Mexico's preparations for next month's World Cup, with Javier Aguirre's side also due to face Australia and Serbia before opening the tournament against South Africa on June 11. REUTERS