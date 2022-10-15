Fifa open to World Cup labour fund

STRASBOURG - Fifa is exploring the setting up of a compensation fund for migrant workers injured while working on World Cup projects in Qatar.

"It's important to try to see that anyone who suffered injury as a consequence of working in the World Cup, that is somehow redressed," Fifa deputy general secretary Alasdair Bell told a Council of Europe hearing in Strasbourg, France, on labour rights in Qatar on Thursday.

"It's not the simplest thing to put into place, it requires thought. It requires structure, rules and governance, and so on. This is certainly something that we're interested in progressing."

The idea of a compensation fund for workers has been suggested by several human rights organisations, which have called on World Cup sponsors to support the initiative.

The gulf state has been in the rights spotlight ever since it was awarded the World Cup in 2010.

Amnesty International in May demanded that world football's governing body Fifa set up a US$440 million (S$626.6 million) fund for "abused" workers in Qatar.

The Arab nation has faced accusations of under-reporting deaths and injuries among workers as well as complaints of unpaid wages.

Critics say Qatar's progress over the last decade has been mixed and that more pressure must be applied on the country and Fifa before the first match kicks off in the 32-nation tournament on Nov 20.

Qatar refutes the number of deaths of migrant workers reported by some international media and says it has introduced a series of reforms to its employment regulations since being selected to host the World Cup.

Meanwhile, the Court of Arbitration for Sport will hear the Chilean football federation's appeal on Nov 4 and 5 against the decision by Fifa to allow Ecuador to play at the World Cup, a source close to the case told Reuters on Thursday.

Ecuador defender Byron Castillo played in eight of Ecuador's qualifying games but Chile claimed he was ineligible since he was allegedly born in Colombia.

A decision is expected by Nov 10, just days before the World Cup opens with Ecuador taking on hosts Qatar in a Group A match in Al Khor.

AFP, REUTERS