Fifa onside with tech for offsides

LONDON • Semi-automated offside technology (SAOT) will be used at this year's World Cup, promising decisions that are more accurate and a lot quicker, world football's governing body Fifa said yesterday.

In what can be considered an extraordinary development in the officiating of the game, technology will be able to resolve contentious offside calls with a speed and accuracy unimaginable less than a decade ago.

Using cameras strategically positioned around the stadiums, and a chip in the match ball, Fifa said the technology will go a long way to cutting down on video assistant referee (VAR) decisions on marginal offside calls.

"We have been working on a more consistent use of VAR, in particular concerning the line of intervention," said Pierluigi Collina, chairman of the Fifa referees committee.

"Sometimes the length of checks or reviews is too long, in particular, concerning offside."

The solution, Fifa unveiled, is the so-called SAOT, which will bring a futuristic, space-age feel to the game, with spectators able to see some of the 3D animation when the VAR decisions are explained on a stadium's giant screen.

The technology has already been tested at two tournaments over the last seven months and is expected to be approved for the Nov 21-Dec 18 Qatar World Cup.

It will be used at all stadiums with 12 dedicated tracking cameras mounted under the roof to track the ball and up to 29 data points of each individual player, 50 times per second, calculating their exact position on the pitch.

The 29 collected data points include all limbs and extremities relevant for making offside calls. A sensor inside the ball sends data 500 times per second, allowing a precise detection for offside decisions. All this information will ensure the VAR makes a much better informed decision.

Collina added: "The testing has been a major success and we are very confident in Qatar.

"We will have a very valuable support tool to help referees and assistant referees make the best and most correct decision on the field of play."