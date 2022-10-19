Fifa mulls over fund to help migrant workers

DOHA - Fifa president Gianni Infantino sought on Monday to dispel lingering doubts about Qatar's rights record ahead of the World Cup, as world football's governing body said it is negotiating measures to help migrant workers on the Gulf state's construction sites.

Rights groups have stepped up pressure on Fifa in recent weeks to set up a special fund to compensate workers, mainly from South Asia, who were killed, injured or lost wages on World Cup construction projects.

Repeated concerns have also been expressed, particularly in Europe, over the rights of women and the LGBTQ community.

Asked about the establishment of a fund, Fifa spokesman Bryan Swanson said the global body was talking to the Qatari government, the United Nation's labour agency and international unions. He promised an announcement "in due course".

"Fifa remains in positive ongoing dialogue with the International Labour Organisation and the International Trade Union Confederation and all relevant authorities in Qatar over initiatives that will benefit migrant workers in Qatar long after the final game of the World Cup," Swanson said.

Amnesty International and other groups have demanded that Fifa set up a US$450 million (S$639.4 million) fund for migrant workers who suffered during the decade of construction leading up to the World Cup, which kicks off on Nov 20.

Under pressure from international groups, Qatar has embarked on major changes to improve conditions for the hundreds of thousands of workers on the huge construction projects.

It has already started a fund for workers who were not paid wages after losing their jobs.

In a video message to the press conference, Infantino praised Qatar's "groundbreaking reforms" that are "changing the lives of thousands of workers for the better". He added: "The World Cup should be a tournament of peace and unity - that brings the world together after some difficult times."

He added that "everyone will be welcomed to the tournament regardless of their origin, background, religion, gender, sexual orientation or nationality".

Separately, Germany winger Leroy Sane and Spain midfielder Koke have both picked up thigh injuries, leaving them just weeks to recover in time for the event.

Sane was injured during Bayern Munich's 5-0 Bundesliga win over Freiburg at the weekend, while Atletico Madrid said Koke has started physiotherapy and rehabilitation sessions.

AFP, REUTERS