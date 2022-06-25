Fifa lets World Cup teams name up to 26 players

PARIS • Fifa will allow countries to select up to 26 players for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, increasing the maximum squad size by three for the Nov 21-Dec 18 tournament.

"The number of players to be included on the final list has been increased to at least 23 and a maximum of 26," said football's world governing body on Thursday.

"No more than 26 people (up to 15 substitutes and 11 team officials - one of these officials must be the team doctor) will be allowed to sit on the team bench during World Cup games."

It added that the decision to expand squads was made "given the need to retain additional flexibility due to the unique timing" of this year's event, which will interrupt the European club season.

Fifa also took into account the "broader context of the disruptive effects caused by the Covid-19 pandemic on squads before and during tournaments".

European body Uefa adopted similar changes for Euro 2020 last year, meeting a demand from coaches who feared that they could lose players due to the coronavirus.

The Copa America and the Africa Cup of Nations were played with 28-man squads.

National teams had named squads of 23 players at the World Cup and European Championship ever since the 2002 World Cup in Japan and South Korea.

Prior to that, only 22 players were allowed in each squad at international tournaments.

Last week, football's rules body Ifab approved the permanent use of five substitutes for all top-level matches and said teams can now name 15 substitutes on a team sheet instead of 12.

Previously, leagues and competitions, including the elite Champions League, had adopted the temporary change in 2020 following the onset of the pandemic.

