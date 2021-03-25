Fifa lengthens graft bans for Blatter, Valcke

LAUSANNE • Fifa extended the ban on its former president Sepp Blatter and former secretary-general Jerome Valcke by six years and eight months, in relation to the receipt of huge bonuses.

Blatter, 85, received 23 million Swiss francs (S$33 million) in "extraordinary bonuses" linked to the 2010 World Cup in South Africa and the 2014 World Cup in Brazil as well as the Confederations Cup tournament in Brazil that preceded it, Fifa's ethics committee said in a statement.

Frenchman Valcke, 60, was Blatter's right-hand man during his 17-year reign at Fifa. He received 30 million Swiss francs over the same period. He could not be reached for comment.

The ethics committee said Blatter and Valcke had broken rules in Fifa's code of ethics including "offering and accepting gifts or other benefits" and "abuse of position".

The new bans will start when the current ones on Blatter and Valcke, which last till this October and October 2025, end. The committee said it had also fined each man 1 million Swiss francs.

"This is a painful and incomprehensible blow on the neck," Blatter said through his spokesman. "The ethics committee in its current form has nothing to do with an independent body - it is much more the extended arm of the Fifa president and not much more than a 'parallel-justice'."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS