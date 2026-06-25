FIFA gives green light for rainbow flags at Egypt v Iran World Cup clash

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Journalists and fans gather in Tijuana, Mexico on June 24, 2026, as Iran players sign autographs before the team’s departure for Seattle, where they will play Egypt in their final World Cup group game.

Fans will be allowed to bring rainbow flags when Egypt face Iran in Seattle’s designated “Pride Match” at the World Cup, FIFA said on June 25, setting up an awkward collision between local celebrations and two nations where homosexuality is criminalised.

The June 26 Group G final-round game falls on Seattle’s Pride weekend, a scheduling quirk that emerged only after December’s draw pitted the two Muslim-majority countries against each other.

Egypt and Iran objected after the draw, with Egypt’s Football Association saying such events clashed with its cultural and religious values. Both countries impose severe penalties on LGBTQ people.

“The FIFA World Cup 2026 is an inclusive event that welcomes people from all backgrounds. Fans of all sexual orientations and gender identities are welcome at matches and events,” FIFA said in a statement.

“General statements of human rights, including rainbow flags and other flags representing sexual orientation and gender identity, are permitted under the FIFA World Cup 2026 stadium code of conduct and may be displayed inside stadiums.”

FIFA added that items will be allowed provided they are used “in a manner consistent with the code”, which limits the size of flags or banners and prohibits items deemed “political”.

‘PRIDE MATCH’ ORGANISED BY SEATTLE, NOT FIFA

FIFA has distanced itself from the Pride festivities, emphasising that the celebrations are organised by Seattle’s local World Cup committee and not the global soccer body.

“I must clarify that there will be no ‘Pride Match’ at the World Cup," FIFA president Gianni Infantino told Swiss magazine Die Weltwoche in January.

“There will be a FIFA World Cup match in Seattle and, on the same day, events organised by external organisations will be taking place in the city. But that has nothing to do with the match itself.”

At the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, FIFA threatened yellow cards for captains wearing the “OneLove” armband, citing its rules against political slogans.

The Seattle organisers remain undeterred, viewing the spotlight as a platform for promoting acceptance.

“The Pride celebration... has happened on this weekend for 50-plus years,” Hedda McLendon, from Seattle’s local World Cup organising committee, told Reuters.

“It is going to happen this weekend, it is going to happen long after the World Cup.” REUTERS