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FIFA clear US striker Balogun to play in World Cup after Trump phone call, Belgium slam decision

United States striker Folarin Balogun speaking to the media before training on July 3.

WASHINGTON – FIFA has cleared US star striker Folarin Balogun to play in the World Cup co-hosts’ showdown with Belgium despite his red-card ban after a personal phone call from President Donald Trump, it emerged on July 5, igniting a furious row that has rocked the tournament.

Balogun had been set to miss the match on July 6 after being shown a straight red card following a VAR review for stepping on the foot of a Bosnian defender in a last-32 clash that the US won 2-0.

Under FIFA rules, a straight red card automatically triggers a one-game ban, which cannot be appealed by the player’s team.

But football governing body FIFA said on July 5 that the ban will now be suspended for a year, in a stunning move for which no specific explanation was offered.

A source familiar with the matter told AFP that Trump personally called FIFA president Gianni Infantino last week asking him to review Balogun’s punishment.

“Thank you to FIFA for doing what was right, and reversing a great injustice!” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform, while the White House celebrated Balogun’s reinstatement in the squad with a post on X saying: “USA-USA-USA.”

FIFA’s decision was immediately slammed by Belgian football officials, who released a statement saying they are “astonished” by a move that is “direct contradiction” with FIFA’s own World Cup 2026 regulations.

The Royal Belgian Football Association is “investigating all potential options” to “safeguard the legitimate rights of all participating teams and to protect the fundamental principles of fair play in our sport,” it said.

“I didn’t know that at the FIFA World Cup, the 5th of July is now the 1st of April, and that it’s April Fool’s Day,” added Belgium coach Rudi Garcia, at a press conference.



Trump spoke with Infantino on July 1, the same day that the red card was given, sources told AFP on condition of anonymity.

The decision to suspend the ban was taken by FIFA’s disciplinary committee.

It came after US Secretary of State Marco Rubio publicly called for the card to be rescinded.

‘Boost’

Top scorer Balogun has been key to the USA’s progress in the tournament, netting three times, and his absence against Belgium would have been a blow to the team in the game in Seattle.

The stake are huge for the co-hosts. Playing on home soil, a strong US start to the tournament has raised expectations to fever-pitch levels among the American public.

The co-hosts are targeting a historic run to at least the quarter-finals, which they have not reached since 2002, or even further.

Balogun himself had said on July 3 the red card ban was “something I have to just accept”.

In its statement, FIFA pointed to “article 27 of the FIFA disciplinary code” which allows the suspension to be “suspended for a probationary period of one year.”

Balogun would serve the ban only if he commits another similar foul in the next year, it said.

There is some precedent for the decision.

Portugal superstar Cristiano Ronaldo was sent off against Ireland for an elbow during qualifying late last year. His three-game ban meant he was due to miss two World Cup games.

FIFA let him off the hook by suspending two matches of his ban, but the decision came in for criticism at the time.

“We’re not defending the national team or the federation. We are defending football, whether it’s ethics or integrity,” said coach Garcia on July 5, as Belgium protested the latest U-turn.

Belgium goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois said it was “a bit of a surprise” that Balogun was cleared to play just a day before the match.

“Had it been done earlier, we’d have been able to be mentally more prepared, perhaps,” he said.

US players and officials welcomed the news on July 5.



“It’s a fair decision because it should have never been a red card,” said head coach Mauricio Pochettino, calling the punishment “too big” for an uninentional foul.

“It’s not that we are victims, but we are not the bad men, the mean ones here,” he said.

“Obviously for us, it gives us a boost,” star forward Christian Pulisic told reporters in Seattle at training, The Athletic reported.

US Soccer, the nation’s football governing body, said it was “pleased that Folarin Balogun is eligible to compete tomorrow”. AFP, REUTERS