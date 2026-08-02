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FIFA president Gianni Infantino with US President Donald Trump at the World Cup final trophy presentation after Spain beat Argentina on July 19. FIFA has scrapped the controversial plan to sell World Cup rights. PHOTO: REUTERS

ZURICH – Gianni Infantino’s position as FIFA president looks untenable following his failed plan to sell a stake in the World Cup’s commercial rights, the head of Europe’s professional football leagues said on Aug 2.

Claudius Schaefer, whose organisation represents 53 professional men’s and women’s football leagues, said there could be “only one consequence” for the global governing body’s chief after his US$4.2 billion (S$5.3 billion) plan triggered a storm of protest from regional associations.

“When I saw how this whole thing unfolded and that FIFA’s key bodies weren’t involved, then there’s essentially only one consequence in any company or association,” he told Swiss newspaper SonntagsZeitung.

Asked if this meant that Infantino was now unacceptable as FIFA president, Schaefer said: “This is usually the consequence when someone in a company pushes such a business deal forward without anyone knowing about it.”

Infantino said on July 31 that FIFA had scrapped the plan after a widespread backlash.

Regional confederations UEFA and CONCACAF said the following day that they had lost confidence in his leadership.

Schaefer, also chief executive of the Swiss Football League, said the proposal suggested that FIFA’s main goal was to maximise profits for third parties by having more and bigger competitions in future.

“It’s solely about the financial advantages; everything else is completely ignored,” he said.

The European Leagues opposed this because it would add more matches to an already packed international calendar to the detriment of national championships, Schaefer said.

“Nobody knew about the plans, not even the FIFA council, the governing body of FIFA. I was very surprised that the president was acting completely alone in this matter.”

Football officials are now demanding greater oversight of decisions that could reshape the governance and commercial future of the sport.

UEFA, whose 55 members had unanimously rejected the proposal earlier this week, declared FIFA’s retreat a “victory for the whole game” while adding that the “task of rebuilding trust in FIFA” had only just begun.

“The current FIFA leadership has not only lost UEFA’s confidence but also that of many other members of the football family,” UEFA said in a statement.

“UEFA thanks all the fans, leagues, clubs, players, individuals, associations and confederations that opposed the scheme, alongside the many Prime Ministers, Heads of State and commentators who have demonstrated to the FIFA President that football is not for sale,” it said in a statement.

“We cannot keep going on like this with secret schemes on fast-track timescales, cooked up by faceless individuals and of dubious benefit to the game. We must identify those responsible and hold them to account.”

North America, Central America and the Caribbean confederation CONCACAF said the proposal was advanced outside all established governance processes, with no transparency, consultation or due process.

“A proposal of this magnitude does not reach that stage by accident. It is a symptom of leadership that has stopped putting football first,” it said.

“This recent unilateral and egregious act of poor governance and leadership follows a pattern of missteps and similar behaviour. A full review of this leadership must now take place.”

The backlash raised questions about Infantino’s political capital as he prepares to seek another term in office.

‘Shabby, back-room, opaque deal’

UEFA reminded Infantino about the promises he made when he was elected FIFA president in 2016, including pledges to run the governing body transparently and to treat FIFA’s funds as belonging to its member associations.

“On both these promises, he has failed to deliver. The shabby, back-room, opaque deal he hatched and tried to force through was anything but transparent,” UEFA added.

“And with reserves standing at over US$5 billion, he has also failed to use associations’ money for the benefit of the game.

“UEFA will begin work immediately with partners and stakeholders all over the world and right across the game to propose a new way of distributing resources through the existing FIFA Forward programme.”

FIFA and Infantino declined to comment on UEFA’s statement.

The Dutch Football Association said the process had led to a “fundamental breach of trust” in Infantino while German football president Bernd Neuendorf said the Swiss official had “acted unilaterally and without transparency”, failing to act in the sport’s best interests.

Norwegian Football Federation president Lise Klaveness said the “framework of international football cooperation was unnecessarily put at risk in pursuit of individual interests”.

Infantino’s plan, announced on July 28, quickly ran into a storm of opposition from regional confederations, which complained they had not been consulted on a move that could alter the commercial structure of world football.

Following the backlash, Infantino said world football’s governing body had abandoned the plans after listening “carefully to all the views”.

Asian Football Confederation president Sheikh Salman bin Ebrahim Al-Khalifa on Aug 1 welcomed FIFA’s reversal.

The Bahraini said he expected that “any initiative that has the potential to impact global football will be presented and discussed with the Confederations, the FIFA Council, Member Associations and other stakeholders in a timely, transparent and meaningful manner.”

The controversy comes at an awkward moment for Infantino, who said in April he intends to seek re-election for a fourth term as FIFA president.

Since taking over from Sepp Blatter in 2016, he has been re-elected unopposed twice and appeared firmly in control of the organisation.

While his re-election for the 2027-31 term had appeared a formality, experts told Reuters the backlash against the failed proposal had exposed dissatisfaction among some FIFA members and could complicate his path ahead of next March’s FIFA Congress in Morocco. REUTERS