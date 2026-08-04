FIFA chief Gianni Infantino’s plan to juice football could lead to his downfall

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FIFA president Gianni Infantino’s abandoned plan to generate billions by spinning off FIFA’s commercial operations has divided the sport’s authorities across the globe.

NEW YORK – Gianni Infantino’s re-election as FIFA president in 2027 appeared certain. He had just overseen the most lucrative World Cup ever, football federations in Asia, South America and Africa had endorsed him, and there was no clear challenger in sight anyway.

The 56-year-old’s decade-long tenure has now been thrown into jeopardy as influential supporters begin to turn against him following his bid to monetise the sport even more with a proposed deal involving JPMorgan Chase & Co and the brother of US President Donald Trump’s son-in-law.

The abandoned plan to generate billions by spinning off FIFA’s commercial operations has divided the sport’s authorities across the globe after a backlash from politicians and fans.

Football associations in England and Wales were among the first to pull support for Infantino’s re-election. Serbia, Finland and Sweden have also withdrawn their support, according to reports from Reuters and the Press Association.

Qatar, Kuwait, Sri Lanka and Lebanon, meanwhile, have backed the president. Morocco, one of the hosts of the next World Cup, and Egypt also issued fresh supportive statements.

Infantino’s re-election for another four-year term at the helm of FIFA was initially expected to be a formality. He was running unopposed for the upcoming vote scheduled for next March in Rabat, Morocco, claiming that more than 200 member associations had already pledged their backing. To secure another term, he requires just 106 votes.

The mood shifted dramatically last week. European football organisation UEFA, arguably the most powerful of the regional federations, rebuked the executive and declared that it had lost confidence in Infantino’s ability to lead FIFA. The European body is seeking to oust Infantino and is trying to identify a candidate who can unite member associations, according to people familiar with the matter.

Even within FIFA, infighting has emerged. Chief operating officer Kevin Lamour said on July 31 that he and staff were deceived by the plan. Carlos Cordeiro, a senior adviser to Infantino and former Goldman Sachs banker, announced that he was quitting in opposition.

The Norwegian Football Association said in a statement: “The entire framework of international football cooperation was unnecessarily put at risk in pursuit of individual interests rather than the best interests of the game.

“This has been visible to many for a long time, including those of us elected to positions intended to safeguard checks and balances and provide ongoing oversight.”

It is not immediately clear whether there will be an attempt to remove Infantino before the annual meeting in March, when members are scheduled to vote on a FIFA president, let alone who could replace him. A FIFA spokesperson declined to comment.

The football body’s statutes say one-fifth of its 211 member associations can collectively call for an Extraordinary Congress at any point. UEFA has 55 members, enough to trigger such a meeting to call a vote on ousting Infantino. An Extraordinary Congress is already planned for Nov 23 to confirm the hosts of upcoming Women’s World Cup tournaments.

Nobody so far has publicly declared an intention to take on Infantino. Sheikh Salman Ibrahim Al Khalifa – the Asian Football Confederation president who lost out to Infantino in 2016 – is being seen as a potential challenger, as are CONCACAF chief Victor Montagliani and FIFA secretary-general Mattias Grafstrom.

Montagliani, born in Vancouver, is seen as a legitimate rival to Infantino. While football’s bureaucrats rarely attack each other in public, he made some pointed remarks before the World Cup.

“We are at our strongest when we remember what binds us,” Montagliani said in April. “Right now, outside these walls, the world feels less stable. The rules that tie us together are being tested, if not ignored.”

Regardless of the size or wealth of its football industry, every member association holds an equal vote within FIFA’s structure. These associations are grouped by region and frequently align with the recommendations of regional organisers like UEFA.

CONCACAF – which represents members across North America, Central America and the Caribbean – joined UEFA in lambasting Infantino and called for a “comprehensive reckoning” of his presidency.

But other regional federations have so far opted against such open calls for accountability. With 90 votes, the power of CONCACAF and UEFA falls short of a majority needed to oust Infantino.

The Asian Football Confederation, which had joined UEFA and CONCACAF in condemning Infantino’s business plan, said it would support any initiative that would benefit the game globally, but did not call for new FIFA leadership.

Others, including the Confederation of African Football and CONMEBOL, which represents South America, have yet to publicly comment following the plan’s withdrawal.

Infantino has fought off previous attempts to limit his power. In 2017, after firing FIFA’s ethics leaders looking into corruption at the organisation, he labelled media reports about ongoing tensions and wrongdoing at FIFA as “fake news” and “alternative facts”. And the support of football associations in the Middle East and Africa suggests Infantino still has clout within the organisation.

Qatar Football Association President Sheikh Hamad Khalifa Ahmed Al Thani said in a statement: “While the proposal had merit, we applaud the wisdom behind prioritising unity among member associations.

“The Qatar Football Association fully supports president Infantino’s efforts to continue growing and strengthening the game globally.” BLOOMBERG