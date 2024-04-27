Feyenoord, Liverpool reach agreement over Arne Slot, say reports

Feyenoord's Arne Slot has said he wants to succeed German Jurgen Klopp as Liverpool manager. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
Apr 27, 2024, 05:09 AM
Published
Apr 27, 2024, 04:08 AM

LONDON - Feyenoord and Liverpool have reached a verbal agreement regarding the appointment of Arne Slot as coach of the Premier League club, Dutch media reported on April 26.

Slot said on April 25 that he wanted to succeed German Juergen Klopp as Liverpool manager.

Feyenoord and Liverpool have held positive discussions and only the final details need to be decided for Slot to join the English club, Dutch newspaper AD reported.

Liverpool hope to complete the negotiations this weekend, the report added.

The clubs have also agreed on the compensation fee Liverpool will pay to Feyenoord, Dutch and British media reported later on April 26. REUTERS

