Few happy Campers after Barca draw

BARCELONA • Ernesto Valverde admitted Barcelona are in a rut after they followed up their La Liga defeat by Levante with a 0-0 draw at home to Slavia Prague on Tuesday in the Champions League.

Lionel Messi hit the crossbar in the first half but that was as close as they came during a disjointed display that risks dragging Valverde's team back into a scrap for qualification from Group F.

"The other day we lost against Levante and we know this was not one of our best games either," the 55-year-old Barca coach said.

"We haven't been convincing on Saturday or today and we know there is a lot of pressure now.

"In football today and with teams like ours, it is all about winning and winning emphatically. We have to respond."

Barca, who still top the group on eight points, play second-placed Dortmund (seven) at home on Nov 27 and will hope to secure progress before their final game against Inter Milan at the San Siro.

The likelihood is they have already done enough to make the last 16 but Valverde will face scrutiny, this blunt performance coming only three days after his side were beaten 3-1 by Levante.

If that loss was defined by three goals conceded in seven mad minutes, this stalemate was far less dramatic, a story of stodgy possession in front of their fans, whose displeasure made for an increasingly sour atmosphere at the Nou Camp.

In contrast, Slavia's players saluted their own supporters like they had pulled off a famous upset.

After all, this is only the third time in 29 Champions League games Barca have failed to win at home. The other two came against Juventus and Tottenham last season when they had already qualified.

Valverde's men were sloppy and lacklustre, with Spanish daily Marca branding Barca "a team without a soul" yesterday.

Both sides had goals ruled out either side of half-time, which was greeted by whistles from the increasingly restless home fans. There were groans too, when Nelson Semedo headed out for a corner and when Clement Lenglet miscued to lose possession.

As a dejected Messi stood with his hands on his hips in the centre circle at the final whistle, not even the blast of stadium music could drown out the whistles.

