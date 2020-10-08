Few better to learn from than Inzaghi for Calvert-Lewin

LONDON • Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin, called up for England's Nations League games after a blistering start to the Premier League season, has been enjoying some retro Serie A YouTube sessions as he looks to fine-tune his game.

The 23-year-old has blossomed under manager Carlo Ancelotti's guidance at Everton. He has already scored nine goals in all competitions this season, including two hat-tricks, helping the Toffees soar to the top of the Premier League table and progress to the quarter-finals of the League Cup.

Ancelotti recently compared him to prolific former Italy striker Filippo Inzaghi, who he coached at Juventus and AC Milan.

Famously described as being "born offside" by former Manchester United boss Alex Ferguson, Inzaghi was a predatory poacher who scored more than 200 goals for both clubs.

That prompted Calvert-Lewin, who could make his England debut in today's friendly against Wales, to search out Inzaghi's goals online as a way of pointing him in the right direction to develop his game.

"Carlo has definitely had a positive influence on me," he said.

"In the past, I was guilty of doing my best work away from goal and now I am getting in between the sticks and putting the ball in the back of the net.

"That analogy from Carlo was more just an emphasis on being in the right place at the right time, one-touch finishes.

"It was not to say that I am a carbon copy of Pippo Inzaghi, but that there are elements of his game that I have been showing in my game (such as) one-touch finishes and being in the right place to score.

"So I had a YouTube of his goals and watched like a 15-minute reel of them, and obviously, a lot of his goals are one-touch finishes and he has got great movement. I am still learning so I try to take it in."

Calvert-Lewin is in line to win his first England cap today, with Gareth Southgate promising not to field captain Harry Kane in all of three matches in the space of seven days.

The Three Lions face Belgium on Sunday then Denmark the following Wednesday in the Nations League.

Southgate's squad have been depleted after a delay in the arrivals of Tammy Abraham, Jadon Sancho and Ben Chilwell, pending an investigation. All three attended a surprise birthday party for Abraham on Saturday that broke coronavirus protocol over gatherings of more than six people.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS