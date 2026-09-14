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Ferran Torres scores again as PSG earn first Ligue 1 win of the season

BREST, France, Sept 13 - Champions Paris St Germain won their first match of the new Ligue 1 season with World Cup winner Ferran Torres keeping up his red-hot goalscoring form with the only goal of the game in a 1-0 win at Stade Brestois on Sunday.

Torres took five minutes to put PSG ahead, picking up a loose ball in midfield, passing to Joao Neves, then Ousmane Dembele whose back heel into Torres’ path gave the Spaniard time to bend a low shot into the corner.

He has now netted six goals in five outings since moving to the European champions after scoring the winner for Spain in July’s World Cup final against Argentina in New York.

PSG had made a slow start to the new league campaign, with two points from their opening three fixtures.

Brest had an opportunity to earn a share of the spoils with Kamory Doumbia hitting the outside of the upright after a defensive slip by Nuno Mendes gave him a clear sight of goal.

Doumbia also had a header in the second half denied by a sharp save from PSG goalkeeper Matvey Safonov.

Brest's players all wore the name ‘King’ on the back of their shirts in tribute to coach Eric ‘King’ Roy, who died of cancer aged 58 in June.

LILLE GO TOP

Earlier on Sunday, last season’s runners-up RC Lens fought back from two goals down to draw 2-2 at promoted Le Mans while Lille went top of the standings after an easy 2-0 triumph over Troyes.

The victory put Lille top with 10 points from four matches, ahead of Monaco and Rennes on goal difference.

Lens, who had lost two of their opening three fixtures of the campaign, moved to four points while Le Mans are still looking for their first win of the season.

Le Mans looked in command in the first half at Stade Marie-Marvingt after Adil Bourabaa headed home a rebound after Louis Mafouta’s effort bounced back off the crossbar in the 32nd minute, and then a quick counter-attack allowed Lucas Calodat to double their advantage in the 44th minute.

Lens pulled one back from tall Senegalese striker Abdallah Sima in stoppage time before the break, and then equalised with another header, this time from substitute Franjo Ivanovic six minutes into the second half.

Lille bounced back after their home loss to Real Betis in the Champions League in midweek to beat Troyes in a one-sided encounter at Stade Pierre-Mauroy.

Fullback Tiago Santos scored for a second time this season as he curled a first-time, right-footed shot into the far top corner.

Ethan Mbappe, sent off in the Champions League in midweek, came on as a substitute to add the second goal in stoppage time. REUTERS