Fernando Hierro joins Ronaldo's Al-Nassr as sporting director

Former Real Madrid and Spain captain Fernando Hierro will be Al-Nassr's new sporting director, the Saudi Pro League club said on Tuesday.

"Hierro has extensive sports experience," Al-Nassr said in a statement announcing his appointment.

Hierro, who worked as sporting director at Malaga, Mexican side Guadalajara and for the Spanish national team, said he was excited to be part of the club's project.

Al-Nassr, who signed Cristiano Ronaldo last year, ended the Saudi Pro League season in second place, 14 points adrift of champions Al-Hilal. REUTERS

