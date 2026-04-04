Enzo Fernandez’s agent criticises Chelsea’s ‘unfair’ ban

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

– Enzo Fernandez’s agent Javier Pastore has criticised Chelsea’s decision to ban the midfielder for two games after recent public comments about his future, saying the Argentina international does not understand the punishment.

Fernandez will miss the April 4 FA Cup quarter-final against Port Vale and the April 12 English Premier League match against Manchester City.

Last week, the World Cup winner said he would “look at my options after the World Cup” and expressed a desire to live in Spain.

Chelsea manager Liam Rosenior said on April 4: “It’s disappointing for Enzo to speak that way.

“I have got no bad words to say about him, but a line was crossed in terms of our culture and what we want to build.”

The Blues did not sanction Marc Cucurella, who also made news during the international break, after he said former manager Enzo Maresca’s departure and the club’s policy of signing young players is behind their recent struggles and “instability”.

Rosenior said “that’s a separate case” but added: “I think he should’ve spoken to us first about how he was feeling.”

Fernandez’s remarks, however, were viewed as the most damaging and the strongest indication yet that he may be considering a move.

“The punishment is completely unfair,” Pastore told The Athletic. “There’s no real reason or justification for why he has been banned. Enzo didn’t understand the situation.”

The 25-year-old, who is under contract until 2032 and has captained Chelsea in the absence of injured Reece James, has been linked with Real Madrid, although he denied talks with the Spanish club.

Fernandez joined Chelsea for a then British record £107 million (S$181 million) in 2023 and was named vice-captain in 2024. After a challenging start, he has become one of the club’s most influential figures both on and off the pitch.

“When the coach told him, he accepted it because he’s a highly professional guy who’s always fully committed, wherever he is, and respects decisions,” Pastore said.

“But we don’t understand the punishment because he doesn’t mention any club or say he wants to leave Chelsea, far from it.”

Meanwhile, the priority for both West Ham United and Leeds United may be Premier League survival, but the FA Cup draw has handed them a rare chance to make the last four.

Leeds have not reached the FA Cup semi-finals since 1987, while West Ham last made it in 2006.

Leeds manager Daniel Farke on April 3 said he will select a “strong starting line-up without doing anything stupid”.

He added: “We have a chance, with this special and unique group, to write a chapter of history.

“We would do that if we achieve Premier League survival and progress through to the semi-final.”

West Ham sit in the relegation zone, four points adrift of Leeds, but have used the positive momentum of a Cup run to turn their season around.

Since ending a 10-match winless run against Queens Park Rangers in the third round, Nuno Espirito Santo’s side have lost just three of 13 games.

Nuno is refusing to look beyond the match to the Premier League survival battle, telling reporters on April 3: “You keep insisting and telling me what is ahead. Let’s play the game...

“Leeds are a good team. They have their own ambitions, so it’s going to be a very, very intense game.” REUTERS, AFP