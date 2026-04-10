Fernandez has apologised but will miss Man City game, says Rosenior

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April 10 - Chelsea manager Liam Rosenior said on Friday that Enzo Fernandez has apologised to him and the club after being dropped for two matches over comments about his future, but confirmed the midfielder will not play against Manchester City on Sunday.

The 25-year-old Argentine World Cup winner was omitted from Saturday's FA Cup quarter-final, a 7-0 victory over League One Port Vale, and will sit out Sunday's Premier League clash against second-placed City at Stamford Bridge.

Fernandez, who has been wearing the captain's armband in the absence of the injured Reece James, had said that he would look at his options after the World Cup and expressed a desire to live in Madrid.

"I had a really good conversation - three or four - with Enzo," Rosenior told reporters. "He's apologised to me and to the club, and we'll deal with that after a massive game on Sunday.

"It's a serious meeting about something very serious. Enzo, every single step of the way, I've not been questioning his character or who he is as a person. I believe people make mistakes.

"He won't play on Sunday. But hopefully after that he'll be a massive part of the group moving forward. There are still a few hurdles to be overcome that I won't go into. I want every player really focused now on a huge run-in."

Chelsea are sixth in the Premier League table with 48 points from 31 matches.

"Qualifying for the Champions League is all we can focus on right now," Rosenior said.

"There are teams fighting relegation, teams mid-table, teams pushing at the top end - it doesn't matter. Every game is so difficult in this league. It'll be a big challenge on Sunday, but one we're looking forward to."

Rosenior said centre back Levi Colwill was back in training after suffering a serious knee injury in August, and that right back James has been running following a hamstring problem.

"Trevoh Chalobah is working hard, he's back on the pitch. Colwill is in full training but he still needs to overcome some hurdles regarding selection," he added. REUTERS