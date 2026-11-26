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LISBON, Nov 25 - Bruno Fernandes set aside questions about his Manchester United future by producing his best display of the season against his former club Sporting on Wednesday, scoring twice in a chaotic 2-2 Champions League draw.

Fernandes's goals looked set to earn Mauricio Pochettino a first win a week after taking charge, but United were undone by two shambolic mistakes from goalkeeper Senne Lammens in a contest that also featured three penalties, two disallowed United goals and a late red card for Youri Tielemans.

While frustrated not to claim all three points, both Fernandes and Pochettino found reasons for encouragement in a performance that suggested the troubled side may finally be moving in the right direction.

"So proud of my players, it was a really tough game, and I like the team, the personality, the character," Pochettino said.

"We were again punished a lot in different actions that were key. I think we showed the way that we want to play, it's only one week working together. I feel so proud. I told them after the game."

FERNANDES LEADS RESPONSE

With speculation over his United future, Fernandes had said on Tuesday that contract talks could wait until results improve.

The Portugal midfielder, whose contract expires at the end of the season but includes a one-year option, had said he was focused on helping lift United out of their malaise.

"For us to start winning games, and then we can start speaking about (my) contract. That's not important now; it's irrelevant," Fernandes said. "I'm more worried about getting results, trying to bring the club back in a position to be proud of."

The 32-year-old more than did his part in a match that swung wildly.

Lammens first rescued United by saving a poor Luis Suarez penalty attempt, but barely a minute later conceded a second spot kick by fouling Maxi Araujo, allowing Suarez to put Sporting ahead.

Amad Diallo had a goal disallowed for a foul in the buildup, and then Fernandes scored twice in three minutes after the break to put United in front, his first from the penalty spot and his second a long-range shot that wrongfooted goalkeeper Kaique after hitting a divot in the pitch.

Lammens allowed Suarez to level when he inexplicably spilled a high ball in the 80th minute and the Colombian forward pounced to make it 2-2. United's frustration was compounded when a late Sporting own goal was ruled out following a VAR review.

Fernandes refused to blame United's 24-year-old goalkeeper.

"Mistakes are part of football, and from that you get goals," said Fernandes, who was playing his first game against his former team since United paid 47 million pounds ($62 million) to sign him in January 2020.

"It's not an individual sport ... the most important thing is that we understand that we need to be together in the good and in the bad moments, and it's not going to change the belief we have in Senne."

The draw left United 19th after five league-phase games.

While frustrated not to claim all three points, Fernandes said the display was encouraging ahead of Saturday's Premier League clash with Brentford, with United languishing in the relegation zone.

"Obviously, it's massive for us every game," said the Portugal midfielder. "Now the moment is to get back to the Premier League, and understanding that our position there is fragile, we need to really stick together, understanding that we need to fight for our lives because at the moment that's our situation." REUTERS