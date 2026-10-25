Fernandes pays price for criticism as Carrick drops United captain

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MANCHESTER, England, Oct 25 - Manchester United manager Michael Carrick has dropped captain Bruno Fernandes to the bench for Sunday's Premier League home game against Bournemouth following the midfielder's public criticism of the team's tactics on Wednesday.

Fernandes questioned United's approach after Wednesday's 4-1 Champions League thrashing at Como, suggesting the side had allowed their opponents too much time and space by sitting back rather than pressing aggressively.

"The coaching staff decided not to press man-to-man, but instead to sit back and look to win the ball; the problem, however, is that you give teams like that confidence when you allow them that space," Fernandes told TNT Sports.

The Portugal international added that teams under pressure sometimes needed to be "braver" and take risks by pressing higher up the pitch.

Carrick refused to rule out disciplinary action when asked about the comments at his pre-match press conference on Friday, and Fernandes is now set to start among the substitutes against Bournemouth.

Since Carrick's first game in charge in January, Fernandes has had the most assists (14) and has created the most chances (96) of any player in Europe's big-five leagues.

United began the day in 15th in the table with just one win from seven games. REUTERS