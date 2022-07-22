Fernandes hails hardline rules

LONDON • Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes welcomed new manager Erik ten Hag's uncompromising attitude towards punctuality, saying the English Premier League club had lacked discipline before the Dutchman's arrival.

The former Ajax Amsterdam coach left the Dutch champions in the summer, replacing interim manager Ralf Rangnick, and Fernandes said he was pushing United's players to improve their timekeeping from the outset.

"We missed that for a while and discipline is important," the Portugal midfielder said on Wednesday.

"Discipline is not only the way you play, the position that you have, what you have to do; it's also off the pitch.

"Don't be late for the meetings. Don't be late for the meals. That's really important, because if everyone is on time and someone comes late, he should be punished.

"That's really good that he's doing that (fining players for being late) and amazing, because I like to be on time, so I won't have problems with that."

According to The Sun, ten Hag has imposed a number of hardline rules since arriving at Old Trafford - a contrast to the more relaxed approach taken by Rangnick and his sacked predecessor Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Among them include a ban on alcohol during match weeks and a ban on the use of mobile phones at team meal times, while regular body mass index checks will be carried out to ensure the squad remain in top physical shape throughout the upcoming campaign.

British daily The Telegraph added fines or punishments will be dished out if any player or staff member is late for a team meeting, meal or training.

Ten Hag has reportedly also encouraged the players to raise any complaints directly with him or his backroom staff as he aims to build team togetherness and clamp down on any dressing-room leaks, an issue that frequently reared its head last season as the Red Devils suffered their worst top-flight campaign, finishing with just 58 points.

United have made three close-season signings so far in Tyrell Malacia, Christian Eriksen and Lisandro Martinez, but more faces are expected through the door.

They may also be exits, but Fernandes said he was unsure about United and Portugal teammate Cristiano Ronaldo's future, which has become the subject of intense speculation in recent weeks.

The veteran forward has reportedly told the club he wants to leave to play Champions League football, and did not join the squad for the pre-season tour in Thailand and Australia, citing family issues.

So far, there have been no takers for the wantaway 37-year-old, but that does not mean Ronaldo, who plundered a team-leading 24 goals last term, is destined to stay with United.

"I don't know what Cristiano said to the club, to the manager, but we have to respect his space," Fernandes said.

"Cristiano was our top scorer last season; he added goals. But it's not on me; it's the club that has to make the choices and Cristiano makes his own. I don't know what's going on in his head, if he wants to leave."

United, who finished sixth in the Premier League last season, open the new top-flight campaign at home to Brighton & Hove Albion on Aug 7.

REUTERS