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Fermin double gives LaLiga leaders Barca 2-1 win at Atletico

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MADRID, Nov 8 - Barcelona's Fermin Lopez scored twice as the visitors came from behind to win 2-1 at Atletico Madrid in LaLiga on Sunday.

Barca's win takes them three points clear of second-placed Real Madrid and five ahead of Atletico in third after 12 games.

Giuliano Simeone had opened the scoring in the 10th minute for the home side, who had a series of early chances, before Fermin swept in an equaliser on the cusp of halftime.

Lamine Yamal set up Fermin's second goal in the 66th minute with an incisive pass to silence the Metropolitano. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.