Ferguson gives first interview since brain surgery

MANCHESTER • Alex Ferguson has publicly spoken for the first time yesterday after undergoing emergency surgery less than three months ago.

The 76-year-old former Manchester United manager was taken to hospital for a brain haemorrhage operation on May 5.

In a video posted by United on their Twitter account, the Scot thanked the medical staff who attended to him and also expressed his gratitude for all the support and well-wishes he received.

He said: "Hello. Just a quick message, first of all to thank the medical staff at Macclesfield, Salford Royal and Alexandra hospitals.

"Believe me, without those people who gave me such great care, I would not be sitting here today. So thank you from me and my family, thank you very much.

"It's made me feel so humble, as have all the messages I've received from all over the world, wishing me the best. And the good wishes do resonate very, very strongly with me. So thank you for that support you've given me.

"Lastly, I'll be back later in the season to watch the team. In the meantime, all the best to Jose (Mourinho) and the players. Thank you very much."

Widely considered to be one of the most successful managers in British football with 38 trophies won in more than 26 years with United, Ferguson had received well-wishes from managers Arsene Wenger, Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp following his surgery.

United players, past and present, were quick to congratulate Ferguson yesterday on social media.

"Looking well, Sir Alex," posted United striker Marcus Rashford.

Former captain and defender Gary Neville retweeted the video with a "hand in prayer" emoji.