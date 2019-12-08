Football: Ferguson factor boosts Everton

LONDON • Chelsea boss Frank Lampard was probably the best person to talk about the impact former star players can make when they become managers of their clubs.

Before yesterday's 3-1 Premier League loss at Everton, who sacked Marco Silva on Thursday, he said: "Whenever there's a change, there is often a bounce back.

"Factor in a club legend like Duncan Ferguson, I expect them to have a real go."

He was right. After three straight league defeats which saw Everton start the match in the relegation zone, the home team began explosively with the sort of goal that was Ferguson's trademark.

Just five minutes into the game at Goodison Park, Everton's interim manager was already sprinting down the touchline and punching the air in jubilation when forward Richarlison rose high to head past Chelsea 'keeper Kepa Arrizabalaga.

It was exactly the way Ferguson, the 1.93m striker who played for the Toffees for two stints (1994-98 and 2000-06) and scored 60 goals, would have liked his first game in charge to be.

Mirroring their good start, Dominic Calvert-Lewin doubled the tally for Everton in the second half, also five minutes after the kick-off.

The forward collected a poor clearance by the Blues before turning and slipping the ball past Kepa.

The two-goal cushion, however, lasted only two minutes before Chelsea midfielder Mateo Kovacic scored with a stunning first-timer.

Overwhelmed by Everton's resolute defence, however, Lampard's men pressed on but could not find an equaliser.

Calvert-Lewin then capitalised on another error, this time by Kepa, and netted his second in the 84th minute to clinch the thoroughly deserved three points.

It was his first brace in 92 Premier League appearances.

"I've never felt anything like it in my life, the atmosphere was fantastic," said Ferguson, who was so thrilled by Calvert-Lewin's goals that he embraced the nearest ball boy on both occasions.

"We knew we had to sit tight and keep our shape, and play on the break. Our players were absolutely fantastic. We'll savour the moment, it's three fantastic points. God almighty, I was kissing everybody.

"Honestly, I won't be asking for the job. I'm just here for Everton. I'm sure they're out there looking for the best candidate."

Chelsea have now lost three of their last four league games and they were simply outplayed.

There was nothing pretty about Everton's performance, with goalkeeper Jordan Pickford clearly under instruction to play it long at every opportunity and the outfield players fighting for every second ball in Ferguson's 4-4-2 formation.

But what made the difference was that there was far more commitment, aggression and passion from the Toffees than they had in their recent games under Silva.

Lampard, who scored a club record 211 goals in his 13 years at Chelsea, admitted his side must also cut out their defensive errors.

He said: "We can't defend like that. If there's ever a game that shows in one little package how far we still need to go, it's this one.

"The second and third goals were really poor. We have to do more than we did."

REUTERS, THE GUARDIAN