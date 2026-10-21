Fenerbahce duo Asensio and Ake suffer injuries

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Oct 21 - Fenerbahce players Marco Asensio and Nathan Ake have been sidelined with injuries, the Turkish club said on Wednesday.

• Asensio underwent successful left knee surgery in Spain for a cartilage lesion and faces approximately three months of rehabilitation.

• Ake suffered a moderate strain and swelling in his right leg during a match against Slavia Prague in the Champions League.

• Fenerbahce played a 2-2 draw at home against the Czech side on Tuesday.

• Ake underwent an MRI scan at Atasehir Medicana Hospital and is expected to miss approximately three weeks. REUTERS