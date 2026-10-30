Fenerbahce appoint Dutchman Kuyt as interim coach

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ANKARA, Oct 30 - Former Liverpool forward Dirk Kuyt will remain as manager of Fenerbahce until the next international break and will be in the dugout when his old club visit Istanbul in the Champions League next week.

The Turkish club said their board had decided to hand Kuyt responsibility for the first team on an interim basis while they search for a permanent head coach.

"The committee established by our board will carry out the work to appoint our new head coach, and the process will be accelerated," Fenerbahce said in a statement.

Dutchman Kuyt, 46, took over from Ismail Kartal, who resigned following Monday's 2-1 derby defeat by Galatasaray.

The former Netherlands international spent six seasons at Liverpool between 2006 and 2012 before joining Fenerbahce, where he won the Turkish league title in 2014. REUTERS