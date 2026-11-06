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Feijoo says Spain should withdraw as host if World Cup final goes to Morocco

Leader of the opposition and the People's Party, Alberto Nunez Feijoo, speaks at the headquarters of People's Party (PP) in Madrid, Spain October 5, 2026. REUTERS/Juan Medina

BARCELONA, Nov 6 - Spanish opposition leader Alberto Nunez Feijoo says he would be willing to withdraw Spain as a host of the 2030 World Cup should FIFA award the final to Morocco, amid a fierce battle between the two countries to accommodate football's biggest match.

FIFA are yet to declare a venue for the final of the 2030 World Cup, hosted by Morocco, Portugal and Spain. Feijoo, who leads the conservative Popular Party, said on Thursday that it was "inarguable" that Spain should host the event.

"Spain must host the World Cup final. And if it doesn't, in my opinion, Spain shouldn't take part in organising the World Cup," said Feijoo in an interview with TV programme El Chiringuito.

When asked if he would look to withdraw Spain as a host if he were in power, Feijoo responded, "Yes, the answer is yes."

Feijoo is the main opposition to socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, who said in a September interview with Cadena SER that he was "working for it (the final) to be held in Spain".

Spain men's national team manager Luis de la Fuente told a press conference on Friday that he had made his opinion clear that "the final should be played in Spain".

Royal Moroccan Football Federation President Fouzi Lekjaa claimed at an event in September that Casablanca would have the "honour of hosting the 2030 World Cup final," although Moroccan Prime Minister Aziz Akhannouch said the matter had not been discussed with Spain and Portugal.

FIFA told Reuters in September that the World Cup final venue will be decided 'in due course' and this month began visiting candidate cities in Spain, Portugal and Morocco to assess their suitability to host matches. REUTERS