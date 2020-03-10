Feeling the love after derby double

LONDON • Ole Gunnar Solskjaer feels the bond between Manchester United players and fans is returning after his men completed a first Premier League derby double over Manchester City for 10 years at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Anthony Martial and Scott McTominay took advantage of errors from Ederson for a 2-0 win, keeping the hosts hot on the heels of Chelsea for a top-four place, just three points behind the Blues (48).

United have lived in City's shadow in recent years, but the gap could be closing after three wins over them this season, including the second leg of their League Cup semi-final.

Solskjaer also believes his players can challenge for the title, which they last won in 2013, and are just short of "two or three signings" - which the club are expected to address in the summer.

On what pleased him the most after making it 10 games unbeaten in all competitions, the United manager said: "The desire, attitude, commitment, the connection between fans and players.

"It's a derby. The fans love it, the players love it. You can say it's only three points, but to beat a team like Manchester City with the problems we've had is fantastic."

While Solskjaer refused to talk up his side's top-four hopes, claiming "Chelsea and Leicester are too far ahead for my liking", he knows that January signing Bruno Fernandes, who impressed again, has ignited their chances with his "X-factor".

The Red Devils have had an inconsistent campaign - exacerbated by long-term injuries to Paul Pogba and Marcus Rashford - but in his eight appearances, the Portugal midfielder has provided the missing link.

"We feel we are improving all the time," Solskjaer said. "We are just going to start talking about going up the table, getting more points.

"You need character at this club, but this team have got that. We have started something we believe in and Bruno has helped that."

Former United stalwarts Gary Neville and Roy Keane agreed with Solskjaer's assessment that while it was just one game, there were enough signs to build on as the players are showing "they want to be here".

A seventh league defeat of the campaign for Pep Guardiola's men, however, means Liverpool are 25 points clear of them and now just two wins away from claiming a first league title in 30 years.

The Reds could even lift the trophy before their next game at Everton next Monday should City lose their next two league games - they host Arsenal tomorrow and Burnley on Saturday.

While Guardiola insisted that his side had played well against United, Bernardo Silva described the result as "unacceptable" even though the absence of the injured Kevin de Bruyne was telling.

"A team like ours cannot lose this many games (seven) in the Premier League as we have lost this season," he said. "It's important for our fans and it's not acceptable to lose 2-0."

There will surely be an inquiry in the post-season over how City have let their standards slip after lifting the league in the past two terms, but Ederson's No. 1 place appears to be safe moving forward.

On his two howlers, Guardiola said: "It's part of the game. He will recover and is an exceptional goalkeeper."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE