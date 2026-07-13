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Crystal balls, lucky ducks and dogs will be summoned this week as the battle for the top four spots in the World Cup heats up. With the World Cup climax scheduled on July 19, The Straits Times’ David Lee and Deepanraj Ganesan pick their favourites to lift the trophy at the final whistle.

France manager Didier Deschamps bowing to forward Kylian Mbappe after subbing him out in their World Cup last-32 win over Sweden on June 30.

SINGAPORE – Pardon my French, but with superiority in virtually every department, Les Bleus are bloody well going to romp to their third world title.

To have one prolific attacker would be a dream for any team, but to have five front men capable of winning matches on their own on any given day is a fantasy.

That is the luxury France have when they enter the July 14 semi-final against a stubborn Spanish side riding high on a national-record 36-match unbeaten streak and having conceded just once in six games.

With eight goals in six games, the irrepressible Kylian Mbappe – who also has three assists – leads the Golden Boot race alongside Argentina’s Lionel Messi, but his sidekicks are all on fire.

Ousmane Dembele has five goals and two assists, Bradley Barcola has two goals and an assist, and Michael Olise has a tournament-high five assists.

Even when they suffered against the roughhouse tactics of Paraguay in the last 16, 21-year-old Desire Doue, who has one goal and one assist, came off the bench and won a penalty within minutes for Mbappe to score the only goal of the game.

The last two World Cup finals have produced six goals each, which suggests the “defence wins championships” adage may be a thing of the past.

But in case they do need to count on some defiant rearguard action, the French defence comprising a back four of Jules Kounde, Dayot Upamecano, William Saliba and Lucas Digne in front of goalkeeper Mike Maignan has also grown from strength to strength.

They conceded only twice in the group stage, but have been watertight in the knockout rounds with three straight clean sheets.

Then, there are their two under-rated midfield generals Manu Kone and Adrien Rabiot who have covered every blade of grass to augment both attack and defence with panache. The duo will be key to breaking Spain’s rhythm and possession-based game in the semi-final.

For all the talk about Argentina enjoying favourable conditions at this World Cup, France have also benefited from the match scheduling.

In the business end of the knockout rounds, they enjoyed five days of rest in between their last-16 match, quarter-final, and semi-final, one day more than Spain and Argentina.

If they overcome Spain to reach their third consecutive World Cup final, they will again have an extra day’s rest after playing the earlier semi-final.

France are also the freshest team in the last four as they are the only ones who have won all their matches in 90 minutes. Germany and the Netherlands’ early elimination on their side of the bracket also helped their cause.

On top of their football and fitness superiority, team balance and strength in depth, the final and perhaps most important piece of the French jigsaw is their manager Didier Deschamps.

During his playing career, he was derided as a “water carrier”, a derogatory term coined by Eric Cantona to describe him as a player who did the unglamorous work.

But with World Cup wins both as a player (1998) and manager (2018) – he is only the third man alongside Brazil’s Mario Zagallo and Germany’s Franz Beckenbauer to do so – Deschamps must be doing something right.

Few managers can handle a star-studded team full of egos and keep them happy, but Deschamps has succeeded.

Having been in charge since 2012, he has witnessed the French players’ growth, and they in turn have been with him through his ups and downs.

And a personal bereavement could turn out to be the galvaniser that takes the team over the line.

The 57-year-old’s mother died on June 23 and he left the tournament briefly to attend her funeral. While he missed the 4-1 Group I win against Norway three days later, team spirit reached an all-time high.

After witnessing Mbappe’s awesome two-goal performance in the last-32, 3-0 victory over Sweden – where the forward reached 10 goals in the World Cup knockout rounds to set a new record – Deschamps bowed to the player after subbing him off.

It was a genuine moment of respect and reverence, which was reciprocated by Mbappe, who had sprinted to the touchlines to embrace Deschamps after scoring his first goal.

The 27-year-old said: “There are things that are more important than a World Cup.

“It’s in this group’s DNA to stick together, to really be united. We’re all behind the coach, no matter what happens, no matter what’s going to happen. We’re all behind him, and we wanted him to know he wasn’t alone.”