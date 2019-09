On the pitch, the play was passionate, positive and fearless, and the footballers stepped up to take charge instead of relying on a few key leaders.

Not only did Tatsuma Yoshida's Lions impress fans in their recent two World Cup qualifiers - a 2-2 draw with 142nd-ranked Yemen and a 2-1 win over 102nd-ranked Palestine - Hariss Harun and Co also earned the praise of all the former Singapore internationals The Straits Times spoke to yesterday.