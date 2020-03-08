Fearless Fernandes is the leader Red Devils need

LONDON • Bruno Fernandes can cement his status as Manchester United's new star player when the midfielder gets his first taste of the derby rivalry with Manchester City in the Premier League today.

The Portuguese has made a flying start following his January move from Sporting Lisbon for an initial £47 million (S$84 million).

He has three goals and two assists in seven appearances, helping Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's team extend their unbeaten run to nine games in all competitions.

Since the Alex Ferguson era ended in 2013, the Red Devils have struggled to find players with the personality and presence to cope with the pressure of trying to emulate those golden days.

But the influential Fernandes, 25, already appears a perfect fit, showing no signs of being intimidated by the huge task of becoming United's leading man.

Said to be a vocal presence in training sessions, he displayed his leadership qualities with several animated discussions with teammates Diogo Dalot, Scott McTominay and Fred during the FA Cup fifth-round 3-0 win at Derby on Thursday.

"I like to see that in a player, he doesn't change coming into a new team. He's the same as he was at Sporting," manager Solskjaer said.

"That's a boy with confidence, with quality, good form and that's his personality. Everyone should be themselves. He's come in as a leader and he's shown he's a leader."

His impact has been so notable that critics claim Solskjaer and United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward should have tried harder to sign him in the summer.

Among issues that have bedevilled them this term, including a lack of creativity in attack which Fernandes has solved, is their missed penalties.

So it was instructive to see the assertive way the Portuguese seized the ball and calmly slotted home from the spot for his first United goal in the 3-0 win over Watford.

"Certainly Bruno has fitted in great on the pitch, and is as important around the pitch and in the dressing room," said coach Michael Carrick, a former United midfielder.

HE'S THE MAN That's a boy with confidence, with quality, good form and that's his personality. Everyone should be themselves. He's come in as a leader and he's shown he's a leader. OLE GUNNAR SOLSKJAER , Manchester United manager , on new boy Bruno Fernandes.

"He has got a real presence about him and the lads have taken to him well. He has lifted the standard and the spirit within the squad."

Solskjaer will hope to secure United's first Premier League win over City on home soil since 2015, and has underlined the expectations on Fernandes' shoulders when he urged him to improve on his display at Derby.

"He's a winner. He doesn't take 99 per cent as good enough. He'll probably know he must do better than this against City," he said.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE