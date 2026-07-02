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FC Jurong will make their AFC Women’s Champions League preliminary-stage debut after winning Singapore’s Women’s Premier League in 2025, when they were known as Albirex Niigata.

SINGAPORE – FC Jurong, formerly known as Albirex Niigata, will make their AFC Women’s Champions League bow alongside three other debutantes in the Aug 17-23 preliminary stage hosted in Myanmar.

At the draw at the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) House in Kuala Lumpur on July 2, the Singaporean side were pulled into Group F alongside Taiwanese team New Taipei City Hang Yuan FC, Burmese hosts Ayeyawady FC and Lebanon’s No Limits FC.

FC Jurong had qualified for the continental competition after claiming the Women’s Premier League title for the first time in the 2024-25 season.

Coach Keiji Shigetomi, who was at the draw, told The Straits Times: “I’m excited now that we know our opponents. We know we are in a very tough group, but our goal is to qualify for the next stage. We will prepare well and do everything we can to achieve that.”

ST understands that Shigetomi, who led the Albirex men’s team in the 2025-26 Singapore Premier League, will helm FC Jurong at the AFC Women’s Champions League in place of player-coach Kana Kitahara, a 2015 Women’s World Cup silver medallist with Japan, as the AFC competition rules do not allow a dual role.

The preliminary stage consists of 24 teams who are divided into six groups that will be played in a single round-robin format at a centralised venue.

FC Jurong were among the Pot 3 teams based on the positions of their respective member associations in the AFC women’s club competition ranking, and will play Ayeyawady on Aug 17, Hang Yuan on Aug 20 and No Limits on Aug 23.

The six preliminary-stage group winners will qualify for the group stage from Nov 1 to 7, when they will join defending champions Naegohyang Women’s FC of North Korea as well as domestic league winners Melbourne City (Australia), Hwacheon KSPO (South Korea), Kobe Leonessa (Japan), Beijing Jingtan (China) and Ho Chi Minh City (Vietnam).

FC Jurong defender Rosnani Azman, who was on Kobe Leonessa’s books in 2021, said: “It’s a special moment for the club and I to make our Champions League debut. We worked hard to get to this stage, so we are excited and proud to be part of it.

“We know we are up against strong opposition. At this level, every team have quality and there are no easy matches. We respect our opponents but we will prepare well.

“Our expectation is to enjoy the experience while staying competitive. We don’t just want to be there to make up the numbers. We want to represent the club well, give our best in every game and see how far we can go.”

In 2025, the Lion City Sailors became the first Singapore team to reach the group stage after winning all their three games against Jordan’s Etihad, Kyrgyzstan’s Sdyushor SI-Asiagoal and Malaysia’s Kelana United in the preliminary stage.

They then lost all group-stage matches against Melbourne City, Ho Chi Minh City and Stallion Laguna from the Philippines. But they regained the domestic league title on June 27, with FC Jurong finishing second.