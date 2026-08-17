FC Jurong suffer 4-0 defeat in AFC Women’s Champions League debut

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FC Jurong goalkeeper Hazel Lim coming out to claim the ball during an AFC Women’s Champions League preliminary-stage match against Ayeyawady FC in Myanmar on Aug 17.

SINGAPORE – FC Jurong’s debut Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Women’s Champions League campaign started on a disappointing note as they lost 4-0 to Ayeyawady FC of Myanmar on Aug 17.

Three second-half goals at the Thuwunna Stadium in Yangon, Myanmar, made for a forgettable first outing for the Singapore side in the opening Group F match in the preliminary stage.

After early pressure from kick-off, the hosts took the lead in the 35th minute.

Japanese midfielder Yui Kasai capitalised on a loose ball after a pass by defender Reina Ikeda gifted Ayeyawady possession. Kasai, who was denied by goalkeeper Hazel Lim from distance a few minutes earlier, dribbled into the box and evaded a challenge from Ikeda before rifling her shot in.

Ayeyawady, the reigning Myanmar Women’s League champions, upped the ante after the break. They scored three goals in the second half, with Myanmar’s international forward Win Theingi Tun bagging a brace.

Her first came in the 55th minute when she was left unmarked in the box to turn a cross in emphatically from inside the box.

Four minutes later, a ball over the top caught Jurong napping as Lin Myint Mo latched onto it before firing past Lim. Win Theingi Tun then made it 4-0 in the 78th minute when she reacted quickest in the box to fire home after Lim had punched a cross into her path.

Jurong are making their AFC Women’s Champions League (AWCL) debut after winning the Women’s Premier League in 2025, when they were known as Albirex Niigata.

The Singapore side will next play Taiwanese team New Taipei City Hang Yuan FC on Aug 20 and No Limits FC from Lebanon three days later.

Japanese tactician Keiji Shigetomi, who is leading Jurong at the AWCL in place of player-coach Kana Kitahara as AFC’s competition rules do not allow a dual role, described the outcome of the first outing as a difficult result against a very strong opponent.

He added: “I thought we were disciplined and competitive in the first half, but we were punished for a few key moments after the break. We need to be more composed in possession, defend our box better and make better decisions when the game becomes stretched.”

On what the team needed to improve on, Shigetomi said: “We have to learn to stay compact, communicate better and remain brave on the ball under pressure for the full 90 minutes.

“We will be honest about the areas we need to improve, but also make sure the players keep their belief.

“There are still two matches to play, and that gives us an opportunity to respond. We will recover well, prepare properly and approach the next game with a clear plan and a positive mentality.”

Goalkeeper Lim, who made several stops during the match, said: “They (opponents) were a very technically sound team. We also had problems building up because they pressed high. We could have done better in keeping the ball.

“They are a very good team... they have done well and they deserved the win. We need to go back to the drawing board to see what we can improve on after this game.”

FC Jurong’s Dhaniyah Qasimah (right) competing for the ball with Ayeyawady’s Mio Okamura during their AFC Women’s Champions League match on Aug 17. PHOTO: LEO SHENGWEI/PLAYMAKER

The preliminary stage consists of 24 teams who are divided into six groups that will be played in a single round-robin format at centralised venues.

The six top teams will qualify for the Nov 1-7 group stage, where they will join defending champions Naegohyang Women’s FC of North Korea as well as domestic league winners Melbourne City (Australia), Hwacheon KSPO (South Korea), Kobe Leonessa (Japan), Beijing Jingtan (China) and Ho Chi Minh City (Vietnam).

In 2025, the Lion City Sailors became the first Singapore team to reach the group stage after winning all three games against Jordan’s Etihad Club (2-0), Kyrgyzstan’s Sdyushor SI-Asiagoal (3-0) and Malaysia’s Kelana United (3-1) in the preliminary stage.