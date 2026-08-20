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FC Jurong’s Kana Kitahara (tallest) celebrating after scoring her team’s first goal in the Asian Football Confederation Women’s Champions League on Aug 20. They eventually fell to a narrow 2-1 loss to Taiwanese side New Taipei City Hang Yuan FC.

SINGAPORE – FC Jurong scored their first goal in the Asian Football Confederation Women’s Champions League, but their debut campaign will end at the preliminary stage after they were beaten 2-1 by Taiwanese team New Taipei City Hang Yuan FC at the Thuwunna Stadium in Yangon, Myanmar on Aug 20.

The Singaporean side defended resolutely but trailed 1-0 at the break as Kano Kiyamoto scored a 38th-minute penalty after being fouled in the box by Jurong skipper Rosnani Azman.

They then equalised from a set-piece of their own in the second half when Kyra Taylor’s free-kick was headed in at the back post by Kana Kitahara eight minutes after the restart.

Jurong missed out on their first point of the competition, however, when they were outpaced by Chen Yu-chin on the left flank before He Jia-shiuan stole in between two defenders to score the 64th-minute winner for Hang Yuan.

The preliminary stage consists of 24 teams who are divided into six groups that will be played in a single round-robin format at centralised venues.

The six top teams will qualify for the Nov 1-7 group stage, where they will join defending champions Naegohyang Women’s FC of North Korea as well as domestic league winners Melbourne City (Australia), Hwacheon KSPO (South Korea), Kobe Leonessa (Japan), Beijing Jingtan (China) and Ho Chi Minh City (Vietnam).

Their latest defeat, coupled with the 4-0 loss to hosts Ayeyawady on Aug 17, means Jurong can no longer finish top of Group F. They will play their final game, a dead rubber against Lebanon’s No Limits FC, on Aug 23, while Ayeyawady and Hang Yuan will battle for the top spot.

In 2025, the Lion City Sailors became the first Singapore team to reach the group stage after winning all three games against Jordan’s Etihad Club (2-0), Kyrgyzstan’s Sdyushor SI-Asiagoal (3-0) and Malaysia’s Kelana United (3-1) in the preliminary stage. They then lost their three group-stage matches without scoring.