Favourites tag means nothing, says PSG's Luis Enrique ahead of Liverpool clash

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POISSY, France, April 7 - Paris St Germain manager Luis Enrique has played down suggestions his side are favourites ahead of Wednesday's Champions League quarter-final first leg at home to out-of-form Liverpool.

The English champions, fifth in the Premier League, have suffered 15 defeats across all competitions this season - their most in a single campaign since losing 18 matches in 2014-15.

PSG, meanwhile, lead Ligue 1 and are well placed to defend their Champions League crown.

"It's difficult to talk about Liverpool," Luis Enrique told reporters on Tuesday. "Liverpool manager Arne Slot speaks very well about them.

"My view is that it's both the same team and a different team. Everyone is trying to work out who the favourites are, but in this sort of match that means nothing. It will be tough for both teams.

"Showing that we're still in the running every year and playing against Liverpool is always a positive thing. We want to reach the semi-finals; we know how difficult it will be, but we're very motivated."

The tie is a repeat of last season's round-of-16 meeting, when PSG knocked Liverpool out on penalties.

"Last year, everyone said it was Liverpool, and PSG went through," Spaniard Luis Enrique said.

This time, it will also see Liverpool striker Hugo Ekitike come up against his former club.

The 23-year-old France international has enjoyed an impressive first season in England, scoring 17 goals and providing six assists in 43 appearances.

Ekitike spent a brief spell at PSG between 2023 and 2024 but found minutes hard to come by in a squad featuring Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe.

"After leaving here, he did very well in Germany and at Liverpool," Luis Enrique added. "He's now an international player and has made great progress. He was very young when he was here; he's improved a lot."

Spanish midfielder Fabian Ruiz did not train with the squad on Monday due to injury, but French winger Bradley Barcola did following an ankle problem. REUTERS