Fasting Fofana shines as Foxes win

EINDHOVEN • Leicester City's James Maddison heaped praise on defender Wesley Fofana on Thursday after he delivered an impressive performance in the Europa Conference League quarter-final against PSV Eindhoven while fasting for Ramadan.

After a goal-less first leg, Maddison and Ricardo Pereira scored in the 77th and 88th minute respectively as Leicester came from behind in Eindhoven to win 2-1 and reach their first European semi-final.

PSV had opened the scoring in the 27th minute through Eran Zahavi.

Leicester will play AS Roma for a spot in the final of Europe's third-tier competition.

The 21-year-old Fofana, who recently returned from a serious leg injury, was applauded for his pace and breaking up several dangerous PSV attacks in the second half.

"The togetherness of the boys is unbelievable," Maddison said.

"For example, Wesley Fofana is fasting at the minute - he's not eating or drinking anything all day and he puts in a performance like that.

"He's stopping all the counter-attacks by sprinting. That epitomises what we are about in terms of courage."

Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers was happy with the response of his players in the second half.

"We're a team that's young in terms of European football. We come to PSV Eindhoven with a great history in winning the European Cup in 1988. For us, we're so young in it," he said.

"These are great experiences for us, we showed great personality and I'm so happy for the players and it's the first semi-finals in our history."

The other semi-final will be between Marseille and Feyenoord.

The French side booked their place in the last four as Dimitri Payet's goal sealed the 1-0 win and a 3-1 aggregate success over Paok.

But they may have to play the home leg of their semi-final behind closed doors after Uefa opened an investigation into violence before last week's first leg.

Feyenoord, meanwhile, won 3-1 against Slavia Prague in the Czech capital after a 3-3 first-leg draw.

Roma booked their last-four spot by overturning a 2-1 first-leg deficit with a 4-0 thrashing of Bodo/Glimt.

