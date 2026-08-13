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Singapore face Thailand in the semi-finals on Aug 15 and Aug 18.

SINGAPORE – Fans who could not get tickets to the first leg of the ASEAN Championship semi-final between the Lions and Thailand on Aug 15 are encouraged to attend watch parties held in several locations across the island instead of buying tickets from scalpers.

In a social media post on Aug 13, the Football Association of Singapore said it is aware that tickets to the sold-out match at the 6,000-capacity Jalan Besar Stadium are being listed on resale platforms.

The FAS added: “We do not condone ticket scalping and strongly urge fans not to purchase tickets from resellers.

“Instead, join us at a watch party and experience the semi-final alongside fellow Lions fans – for both the home and away games.”

Watch parties for the Aug 15 first leg will be held at Our Tampines Hub, West Coast CC, Boon Lay CC, Woodlands CC, Cheng San CC, ACE The Place CC and Kallang Wave Mall.

Screenings of the second leg, to be played at the Rajamangala Stadium in Bangkok on Aug 18, will be held at Our Tampines Hub, Tampines West CC, Woodlands CC, Boon Lay CC, Bishan CC, One Punggol and Kallang Wave Mall.

In its post, the FAS stressed that it cannot guarantee the authenticity of tickets resold on social media or online shopping platforms and that those who bought such tickets may be denied entry.

The association also urged fans of the War Elephants to not buy tickets from resellers, as they may also be denied entry into the stadium, or ejected from the venue if they are seated in areas reserved for home fans.

This is the third time in four editions that the Lions have made it to the ASEAN Championship semi-finals, after a comeback 1-1 draw against Indonesia in their final group-stage game on Aug 7.

More than 4,000 tickets for home fans for the Aug 15 fixture were sold out shortly after sales started online on Aug 12.

These tickets were soon listed on online marketplaces such as Carousell, with a pair of Category 1 tickets going for as much as $1,500, or more than 15 times their original price of $49 .

Lions defender Irfan Fandi has taken to social media to voice his disappointment at the ticket scalping.

In a post on X, he said: “Feel for the genuine and loyal fans who wanted to turn up for the big game this Saturday! This shouldn’t be happening. #SayNoToScalpers”