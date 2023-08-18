FAS to hold presidential election on Sept 23

SINGAPORE – An election for the president of the Football Association of Singapore (FAS) for the remainder of the 2021-2025 term will be held at its annual congress at Sheraton Towers on Sept 23, the governing body announced on Friday.

It will take place slightly over a year after the late president Lim Kia Tong died following a heart attack last September.

Deputy president Bernard Tan has been taking on the role of acting president since then, in line with the FAS Constitution, as there was insufficient time for an election to be held at its 2022 congress, which took place nine days after Mr Lim died.

At its 2022 congress, where they left Mr Lim’s seat vacant as a mark of respect, the FAS had announced that it will elect a new president before October 2023.

Mr Tan had endured tough challenges as acting president. During his reign, the Lions lost 4-1 to Malaysia at the AFF Championship in January, before the Under-22 team were thrashed 7-0 by their Causeway rivals at the Cambodia SEA Games in May.

Both teams failed to qualify for the semi-finals.

Following Singapore’s elimination at the SEA Games, the FAS conducted a review, which concluded with 10 recommendations last month to improve the squad for future appearances at the biennial competition.

The late Mr Lim, who was a lawyer, was the FAS’ first elected president in 2017 before he was returned unopposed four years later.

The FAS requires its presidential candidates to have “played an active role in association football… for two of the last five years”. These include being board and committee members or having an official role within Fifa, an association or as an ordinary member of FAS.

An electoral committee has been formed and tasked with the organisation, running and supervision of the election for the FAS Council, including conducting eligibility and integrity checks on the candidates. There is also a separate electoral appeals committee.

Those who wish to stand for FAS presidential election can collect the relevant documents from the FAS General Secretariat at Jalan Besar Stadium and submit the completed paperwork by Aug 31, 6pm, in exchange for an acknowledgement of receipt.