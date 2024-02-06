FAS launches Singapore Youth League, more than 3,800 kids expected to participate

SINGAPORE – In a boost for large-scale talent development and identification, the Football Association of Singapore (FAS), in partnership with national project Unleash the Roar, announced the launch of the Singapore Youth League (SYL) on Feb 6.

There will be six age-group categories under the new league system – Under-8, Under-10, Under-12, Under-13, Under-15, and Under-17 – spanning across three divisions (see box below). Matches will start from five-on-five all the way to 11 versus 11 depending on the ages.

The inaugural campaign begins on Feb 24 and runs until Dec 1. The 2024 season will be used as a classification system, to gauge the competitive levels of the more than 200 teams from 52 clubs and academies. Among those involved include the Singapore Premier League’s Lion City Sailors as well as invited sides like Malaysia’s Johor Darul Ta’zim.

Based on their performances, the teams will then be seeded accordingly for the 2025 competition, which will also feature various divisions where promotion and relegation are introduced.

FAS president Bernard Tan hopes the SYL will raise the level of football here. He said: “If Singapore is to have a footballing future, it is clear that the fundamental thing we need is a structured development system for our children.

“This is an offering for children who have high football ambitions, the SYL is not a social league, but one that aims to develop kids to be elite footballers.”

He noted the SYL is built on five key pillars – regular matches, competition at the right level, emphasis on development over results, inculcation of sporting values, and inclusivity – and the competition “aims to do this at scale”.

While there were concerns that the children involved might have too much on their plates and suffer from burnout – the SYL aims to have teams play about 30 games a season – Tan believes the additional on-pitch opportunities is vital.

He added: “For football, it’s important to have sufficient games over a year. If you take the best practice of countries in Europe, they’re largely all over 40 games.”

The SYL will run concurrently with the National School Games (NSG) season but SYL matches will only be held on the weekends at various stadiums island-wide.

Tan believes both competitions will compliment each other and together, helps FAS get closer to their goal of “within 40 to 60 games for the top players”.

“I’m very appreciative that the NSG has made space for this to take place because they (MOE) are also very keen on making sure the NSG is also of a particular level.”

Mirko Grabovac, who previously played for the Lions and is now a coach for Island City FC, conceded that there might be occasional clashes between school and SYL training but said “this is the minimum that they need to work if they want to play seriously”.

Head coach for Eastern Thunder FC Amos Boon was also supportive. He said: “With the SYL’s introduction, that adds to their playing experience, because not all you can learn through training and drills, kids need to play so it is a good platform.”

The SYL will also feature four girls’ teams, two from the Junior National Development Centre and two from the National Development Centre. They will compete against boys one age-group lower than themselves.

On safety concerns, FAS technical director Michael Browne said: “It’s always a contentious issue but I think it’s been shown in different countries around the world which lead to more benefits for having girls playing with and against boys.”

Kieron Ong, who plays for Soaring Dreams Football Academy Under-10s, is looking forward to playing with his friends in the SYL. The nine-year-old said: “I know that the games are going to be difficult, but I want to play against the strongest players and show what I can do.

“Maybe I can get spotted by scouts and play for Singapore one day.”