FAS election on April 28, winners' task to 'unleash roar'

The football fraternity will on April 28 elect the team that sets the ball rolling on an ambitious project to get Singapore to the 2034 World Cup.

Yesterday, the Football Association of Singapore (FAS) announced the date for the polls, which will see 40 ordinary members, who have fulfilled membership requirements as at March 13, be allowed to vote in person at the Orchard Hotel.

However, government restrictions on large crowds due to the coronavirus mean only one club representative, instead of two, will be allowed into the meeting.

The proceedings of the election will be live-streamed on the FAS' online platform.

Candidates may be nominated from today to March 29. The list of those who qualify to stand will be made known on April 18.

The elected team will have 15 members - a slate comprising a president, deputy president, four vice-presidents and three council members, as well as six individual council members.

The election is set to be a closely watched affair following last week's unveiling of Unleash the Roar!, a government-backed project that on top of World Cup qualification, also aims to strengthen the local ecosystem in a bid to have sustained success.

Incumbent FAS chief Lim Kia Tong confirmed his intention to seek re-election in an interview with The Straits Times two weeks ago.

But sources have also told ST that officials from clubs in the amateur Singapore Football League - previously known as the National Football League - are weighing up a contest for the FAS leadership.

An electoral committee chaired by lawyer Raymond Ng will be responsible for the organisation, running and supervision of the election, including conducting eligibility and integrity checks on the candidates.

There will also be an electoral appeals committee chaired by lawyer Michael Eu.

Both bodies were independently elected in 2017.

This will be only the second FAS election after Lim's team fended off the challenge of a group led by Hougang United chairman Bill Ng in 2017.

Then, the polls took place under a cloud following a dramatic police raid on the offices of the FAS and three football clubs, and the arrests of four individuals, including Ng, his wife, former FAS president Zainudin Nordin, and then FAS general secretary Winston Lee over the alleged misuse of funds at Tiong Bahru Football Club.

No charges have been brought in relation to the matter.

Individuals who are keen to contest the election can collect the relevant forms at the FAS' headquarters at Jalan Besar or download them from the FAS website.